Sports :  Some of the world's biggest celebrities sent personal videos to David Beckham congratulating him on the launch of his new soccer club

The group includes Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, Will Smith, and Jay Z.

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
  • Major League Soccer has officially awarded a new franchise in Miami to an ownership group led by legendary footballer David Beckham.
  • The announcement came after years of snags and obstacles in securing a new stadium in the Miami area.
  • After the official announcement, several A-list celebrities reached out with personal videos congratulating Beckham on the launch of his new club.


Major League Soccer is finally coming back to Miami and David Beckham finally has his own club.

Beckham overcame years of struggles attempting to secure a new stadium in the Miami area. On Monday, MLS officially announced the yet-to-be-named Miami franchise as the latest addition to the league.

After the announcement, several A-List celebrities sent personal videos to Beckham on Instagram to congratulate him on his new club. The group includes Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, Will Smith, and Jay Z. Usain Bolt even made an appearance to ask for a job in his latest effort to become a footballer in retirement.

