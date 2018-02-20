Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  South Korean speed skaters facing mounting criticism and accusations of bullying towards a teammate who fell behind


Sports South Korean speed skaters facing mounting criticism and accusations of bullying towards a teammate who fell behind

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A pair of South Korean speed skaters left a teammate behind during a recent event. Now, they face accusations of bullying and a wave of online outrage.

South Korean Speed Skating Winter Olympic play

South Korean Speed Skating Winter Olympic

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

  • A South Korean speed skater fell behind her teammates during a team event in which the final time is determined by the last racer to finish.
  • Comments by the teammates after the race have been widely construed as bullying.
  • A petition called for the duo to be kicked off the team has received a lot of support.


A pair of South Korean speed skaters have come under heavy criticism and been accused of bullying after they left their teammate behind during the 500-meter team pursuit quarterfinals event on Monday, according to the Korea Herald.

When Noh Seon-yeong fell behind during the event, her teammates Kim Bo-reum and Park Ji-woo proceeded to leave her behind and cross the finish line without her. This was an unusual move as rankings in the team pursuit skating events are based on when the third skiier in a team crosses the finish line.

Noh ended up finishing the race almost four seconds after her teammates, and the South Korean team failed to qualify for the semifinals.

After the race, comments made by Kim and Park triggered an avalanche of criticism, including an online petition on the South Korean president's official website with over two-hundred-thousand signatures calling for the pair to be expelled from the South Korean Olympic team.

"I think we were skating well," Kim told a reporter after the race, per the Herald. "But then the last skater (Noh) could not keep up with the speed and we ended up with a disappointing score."

Park claimed that she did not realize Noh was not with them until they had already crossed the finish line, something many fans find hard to believe, given the nature of the event.

TV cameras also caught Noh sobbing after the race and Kim and Park both ignoring her. Only her coach, Bob De Jong, attempted to comfort Noh.

On Tuesday Baek Cheol-gi, the team's coach, threw an abrupt press conference to address the controversy, but despite previous announcements that all three skaters would be there, only Kim appeared.

"The coach said Noh was not feeling well, while Park had been severely affected by the mounting criticism," reported the Herald.

Kim, for her part, offered a tearful apology, according to the Herald, saying, "I apologize to those who have been affected by what I said during the TV interview yesterday."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Chinedu Udoji Kano Pillars defender dies in car crashbullet
2 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

usa swimming
Sports Bombshell report alleges decades of mishandling sexual abuse accusations in USA Swimming
Sergio Aguero
Sports Sergio Aguero may press charges against a fan after a chaotic end to an FA Cup match
Chelsea's midfielder Eden Hazard turns on the ball during the English Premier League football match against West Bromwich Albion February 12, 2018
Football Hazard forced into central role as Giroud, Morata benched
When is the Winter Olympics closing ceremony? What time does the closing ceremony start?
Sports Here's what time the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony starts where you live