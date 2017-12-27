Sports :  Suns beat Grizzlies with perfectly executed inbounds alley-oop at the buzzer

news

The Phoenix Suns beat the Memphis Grizzliers, 99-97, on a buzzer-beating alley-oop.

The play came on an inbounds pass from Dragen Bender to Tyson Chandler with 0.6 seconds to go.

The announcer even called the lob pass.



The Phoenix Suns won a thriller at the buzzer against the Memphis Grizzlies and the announcer even called it.

With 0.6 seconds to play, the game was tied, 97-97, and the Suns were tasked with inbounding the ball from the side. In what turned out to be a prescient call, the announcer said, "don't discount the lob to Tyson Chandler," who was left in a one-on-one situation under the basket.

Sure enough, Dragen Bender delivered a perfect pass and Chandler slammed it home for the buzzer-beating win.

Chandler might have, kinda, sorta, pushed off. But let's not let that get in the way of a brilliant finish.

Here is the replay.