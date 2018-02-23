Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Team USA is suddenly surging at the Winter Olympics


Sports Team USA is suddenly surging at the Winter Olympics

(Lars Baron/Getty Images)

  • The United States got off to a slow start at the Winter Olympics, winning just 10 medals in the first 11 days.
  • Team USA has surged in recent days, winning 11 medals in the last three days alone.
  • The Americans are now on pace for 26 medals, which is in line with what they have done during most recent Olympiads.


The United States got off to a dreadful start at the Winter Olympics, winning just 10 medals in the first 11 days of the games. At the time, that was a whopping 19 medals behind medal table-leading Norway. In fact, if we just counted Norway's gold medals (11), they would have still been ahead of Team USA.

What a difference three days make.

The United States has picked up 11 medals in three days, including gold for the women's hockey team and a silver medal for Mikaela Shiffrin in the alpine combined event. And that doesn't include the guaranteed medal for the men's curling team who advanced to the gold medal round with an upset win over Canada.

Team USA still sits in fourth place in the medal table, but suddenly the gap doesn't seem nearly as bad

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)

With three days left in the games, the U.S. is now on pace for 26 medals. That would be down slightly from the 2014 games in Sochi (28) and well off the pace of Vancouver 2010 (37), but it is not terribly out of whack with recent Winter Olympics.

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)
