Sports :  The 2006 Turin Olympics athletes village is now home to over 1,000 African migrants and refugees


The former athletes village has been occupied by African migrants and refugees who have nowhere else to go.

(Siegfried Modola/Reuters)

While many former Olympic venues often become abandoned after the games, Turin, Italy's Olympic athlete's village is occupied.

Since the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, it's athletes' village has become home to over 1,000 migrants and refugees from over 30 nations, particularly from North Africa, according to a 2017 article from The Guardian.

Reuters recently captured images of the overcrowded housing for refugees with nowhere else to go, and the photos show clustered living spaces in poorly built apartments, but also a sense of normal life.

Take a look at the photos.

The colorful, concrete, modern-looking buildings housed the athletes during the 2006 games.

(Greg Baker/AP)


Now, the buildings are dilapidated after years of weathering, and some areas are marked by graffiti.

(Siegfried Modol/Reuters)


According to The Guardian, many of the migrants were moved to Turin through an Italian migration program. But when the program ended, they were left without a home or plan.

(Siegfried Modola/Reuters)

Source: The Guardian



Many of the migrants without a home turned to the village as an occupation to show that they are not alone and they have rights to housing.

(Siegfried Modola/Reuters)

Source: The Guardian



There are still remnants of the games.

(Siegfried Modola/Reuters)


The apartments are often in need of repair because they were built to last two weeks, not 10-plus years, an Italian activist told The Guardian.

(Siegfried Modola/Reuters)

Source: The Guardian



Many of the occupants get seasonal work on local farms, but work and money is scarce.

(Siegfried Modola/Reuters)

Source: The Guardian



Yet some aspects of life are relatively normal. There are spaces in the village for English and Italian lessons.

(Siegfried Modola/Reuters)


There is also a hair dresser and other kiosks.

(Siegfried Modola/Reuters)


Still, political messages remain.

(Siegfried Modola/Reuters)

The sign, which translates to "No to the rip-off project," is a reference to contentious negotiations over the relocation of the refugees.

Source: La Stampa



Now, check out the recently finished athletes' village in Pyeongchang...

(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty)

The athlete's village for the Pyeongchang Olympics is completed — check out where the Olympians will be staying during the games >



