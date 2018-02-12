Sports :  The 25 best photos of the Winter Olympics so far

news

The reasons the Olympics enthrall viewers — the atmosphere, the joy of winning, the agony of defeat, the spectacle of sport — are the same reasons they produce some of the best photos.

The Winter Olympics are underway, and although we're only a few days in, already photographers have captured some stunning images from the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Though there's too many great photos to count, we used Getty to compile some of our favorites so far.

Take a look below.

Lydia Lassila of Australia floats upside down, as freestyle skiers do.

Dramatic angles show how daunting the snowboard slopestyle is.

But winning the slopestyle can be rewarding, as it was for Red Gerard.

Read more: 17-year-old Red Gerard wins the US's first gold medal of the Winter Olympics

The luge is one of the loneliest sports.

Yet it, too, is rewarding, as Johannes Ludwig of Germany showed while winning bronze in the luge.

The North Korean cheer squad had been one of the great spectacles of the Olympics.

Read more: All eyes are on the fierce and creepy chants of the North Korean cheer squad at the Winter Olympics (and they'll go to prison if they do anything wrong)

The joint Korean hockey team is organized.

Pita Taufatofua is back — and he's still shirtless!

Read more: The Tongan flag bearer is back for the Winter Olympics — and he went shirtless at the Opening ceremonies again

Have you heard it's cold in Pyeongchang?

And the conditions have made events like the biathlon even more difficult.

Read more: The windy conditions at Pyeongchang are wreaking havoc on the Olympics

Falling hurts, as Japan's Sho Endo learned.

Crashes are a common sight in speed skating.

And they can be intense...

Pure emotion from Mirai Nagasu after becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

Read more: 24-year-old US figure skater goes nuts after nailing a trick no other American woman has ever landed in the Olympics

Curling is a game of skill and concentration — and it's not that easy.

Read more: Olympic curlers are pushing back on the most commonly held belief about their sport — that it's easy

There's nothing like winning.

A sense of what ski jumpers see as they launch into the air.

We could look at ski jumping photos all day.

Canada's Elizabeth Hosking climbs the halfpipe.

You have to appreciate the theatrics of the free dance.

Adam Rippon spins so fast that only his flashy costume sticks out.

Snowboarders get serious air.

Everyone appreciates good sportsmanship.

Poland's Maciej Kurowski gets dangerously close to the wall in the luge.

The games have already been great, and we're just getting started...

Now, check out photos from the very first Winter Olympics...