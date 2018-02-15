Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The 34 best photos of the Winter Olympics so far


date 2018-02-15

The 34 best photos of the Winter Olympics so far

  • Published:

At each Olympics, the emotions and spectacles of the games produce some incredible images.

(Al Bello/Getty)

The reasons the Olympics enthrall viewers — the atmosphere, the joy of winning, the agony of defeat, the spectacle of sport — are the same reasons they produce some of the best photos.

The Winter Olympics are underway, and although we're only a few days in, already photographers have captured some stunning images from the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Though there's too many great photos to count, we used Getty to compile some of our favorites so far.

Take a look below.

Figure skating is an exhausting sport, both physically and emotionally.

Figure skating is an exhausting sport, both physically and emotionally.

Figure skating is an exhausting sport, both physically and emotionally.

(Harry How/Getty Images)


But when your score turns out to be worth a gold medal, it's all worth it.

But when your score turns out to be worth a gold medal, it's all worth it.

But when your score turns out to be worth a gold medal, it's all worth it.

(Jamie Squire/Getty Images)


Lydia Lassila of Australia floats upside down, as freestyle skiers do.

Lydia Lassila of Australia floats upside down, as freestyle skiers do.

Lydia Lassila of Australia floats upside down, as freestyle skiers do.

(Cameron Spencer/Getty)


Dramatic angles show how daunting the snowboard slopestyle is.

Dramatic angles show how daunting the snowboard slopestyle is.

Dramatic angles show how daunting the snowboard slopestyle is.

(Adam Pretty/Getty)


But winning the slopestyle can be rewarding, as it was for Red Gerard.

But winning the slopestyle can be rewarding, as it was for Red Gerard.

But winning the slopestyle can be rewarding, as it was for Red Gerard.

(Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty)

Read more: 17-year-old Red Gerard wins the US's first gold medal of the Winter Olympics



The luge is one of the loneliest sports.

(Al Bello/Getty)


Yet, it is rewarding also, as Johannes Ludwig of Germany showed while winning bronze in the luge.

Yet, it is rewarding also, as Johannes Ludwig of Germany showed while winning bronze in the luge.

Yet, it is rewarding also, as Johannes Ludwig of Germany showed while winning bronze in the luge.

(Adam Pretty/Getty)


It's a long way down for alpine skiers, but it's a beautiful ride.

It's a long way down for alpine skiers, but it's a beautiful ride.

It's a long way down for alpine skiers, but it's a beautiful ride.

(Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)


When you're winning gold like Mikaela Shiffrin, it's easy to smile.

When you're winning gold like Mikaela Shiffrin, it's easy to smile.

When you're winning gold like Mikaela Shiffrin, it's easy to smile.

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Read more: Mikaela Shiffrin wins her first gold of the Winter Olympics — and she's got more to come



The North Korean cheer squad had been one of the great spectacles of the Olympics.

The North Korean cheer squad had been one of the great spectacles of the Olympics.

The North Korean cheer squad had been one of the great spectacles of the Olympics.

(Richard Heathcote/Getty)

Read more: All eyes are on the fierce and creepy chants of the North Korean cheer squad at the Winter Olympics (and they'll go to prison if they do anything wrong)



The joint Korean hockey team is organized.

The joint Korean hockey team is organized.

The joint Korean hockey team is organized.

(Jamie Squire/Getty)


Pita Taufatofua is back — and he's still shirtless!

Pita Taufatofua is back — and he's still shirtless!

Pita Taufatofua is back — and he's still shirtless!

(Getty Images)

Read more: The Tongan flag bearer is back for the Winter Olympics — and he went shirtless at the Opening ceremonies again



Have you heard it's cold in Pyeongchang?

Have you heard it's cold in Pyeongchang?

Have you heard it's cold in Pyeongchang?

(Matthias Hangst/Getty)


And the conditions have made events like the biathlon even more difficult.

And the conditions have made events like the biathlon even more difficult.

And the conditions have made events like the biathlon even more difficult.

(Al Bello/Getty)

Read more: The windy conditions at Pyeongchang are wreaking havoc on the Olympics



Falling hurts, as Japan's Sho Endo learned.

Falling hurts, as Japan's Sho Endo learned.

Falling hurts, as Japan's Sho Endo learned.

(David Ramos/Getty)


Crashes are a common sight in speed skating.

Crashes are a common sight in speed skating.

Crashes are a common sight in speed skating.

(Richard Heathcote/Getty)


And they can be intense...

And they can be intense...

And they can be intense...

(Jamie Squire/Getty)


Snowboard cross can also get quite crowded as athletes race to the bottom.

Snowboard cross can also get quite crowded as athletes race to the bottom.

Snowboard cross can also get quite crowded as athletes race to the bottom.

(David Ramos/Getty Images)

Read more: Austrian Markus Schairer breaks neck during snowboard cross event in horrifying crash at Winter Olympics



Pure emotion from Mirai Nagasu after becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

Pure emotion from Mirai Nagasu after becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

Pure emotion from Mirai Nagasu after becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

(Maddie Meyer/Getty)

Read more: 24-year-old US figure skater goes nuts after nailing a trick no other American woman has ever landed in the Olympics



Curling is a game of skill and concentration — and it's not that easy.

Curling is a game of skill and concentration — and it's not that easy.

Curling is a game of skill and concentration — and it's not that easy.

(Ronald Martinez/Getty)

Read more: Olympic curlers are pushing back on the most commonly held belief about their sport — that it's easy



There's nothing like winning.

There's nothing like winning.

There's nothing like winning.

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)


The final sprint of a cross-country race is one of the most grueling stretches you'll find at the Winter Olympics.

The final sprint of a cross-country race is one of the most grueling stretches you'll find at the Winter Olympics.

The final sprint of a cross-country race is one of the most grueling stretches you'll find at the Winter Olympics.

(Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)


Many racers wind up collapsing just after crossing the finish line.

Many racers wind up collapsing just after crossing the finish line.

Many racers wind up collapsing just after crossing the finish line.

(Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)


But when you win the gold medal, you wind up getting your energy back pretty quickly.

But when you win the gold medal, you wind up getting your energy back pretty quickly.

But when you win the gold medal, you wind up getting your energy back pretty quickly.

(Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)


A sense of what ski jumpers see as they launch into the air.

A sense of what ski jumpers see as they launch into the air.

A sense of what ski jumpers see as they launch into the air.

(Lars Baron/Getty)


We could look at ski jumping photos all day.

We could look at ski jumping photos all day.

We could look at ski jumping photos all day.

(Clive Mason/Getty)


Canada's Elizabeth Hosking climbs the halfpipe.

Canada's Elizabeth Hosking climbs the halfpipe.

Canada's Elizabeth Hosking climbs the halfpipe.

(David Ramos/Getty)


Barrett Martineau of Canada rides ferociously down the track on his sled.

Barrett Martineau of Canada rides ferociously down the track on his sled.

Barrett Martineau of Canada rides ferociously down the track on his sled.

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images For IBSF)

Read more: Skeleton sliders have a habit of sporting some intense helmets — here are the best ones from Pyeongchang 2018



You have to appreciate the theatrics of the free dance.

You have to appreciate the theatrics of the free dance.

You have to appreciate the theatrics of the free dance.

(Robert Cianflone/Getty)


Adam Rippon spins so fast that only his flashy costume sticks out.

Adam Rippon spins so fast that only his flashy costume sticks out.

Adam Rippon spins so fast that only his flashy costume sticks out.

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)


Snowboarders get serious air.

Snowboarders get serious air.

Snowboarders get serious air.

(Cameron Spencer/Getty)


Everyone appreciates good sportsmanship.

Everyone appreciates good sportsmanship.

Everyone appreciates good sportsmanship.

(Harry How/Getty)


Poland's Maciej Kurowski gets dangerously close to the wall in the luge.

Poland's Maciej Kurowski gets dangerously close to the wall in the luge.

Poland's Maciej Kurowski gets dangerously close to the wall in the luge.

(Adam Pretty/Getty)


The games have already been great, and we're just getting started...

The games have already been great, and we're just getting started...

The games have already been great, and we're just getting started...

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)


Now, check out photos from the very first Winter Olympics...

Now, check out photos from the very first Winter Olympics...

Now, check out photos from the very first Winter Olympics...

(1924 Official Olympic Report)

Incredible photos of the small French commune that held the first Winter Olympics >



