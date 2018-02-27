Sports :  The 61 best photos of the Winter Olympics

The reasons the Olympics enthrall viewers — the atmosphere, the joy of winning, the agony of defeat, the spectacle of sport — are the same reasons they produce some of the best photos.
The Winter Olympics have now come to a close, but for over two weeks photographers captured stunning images from the games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Though there's too many great photos to count, we used Getty to compile some of our favorites.
Take a look below.
Figure skating is an exhausting sport, both physically and emotionally.
Figure skating is an exhausting sport, both physically and emotionally. (Harry How/Getty Images)
But when you get a gold medal, it's all worth it.
But when you get a gold medal, it's all worth it. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Lydia Lassila of Australia floats upside down, as freestyle skiers do.
Lydia Lassila of Australia floats upside down, as freestyle skiers do. (Cameron Spencer/Getty)
Wojciech Marusarz of Poland was captured at just the right moment while jumping during the nordic combined.
Wojciech Marusarz of Poland was captured at just the right moment while jumping during the nordic combined. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Biathlon requires focus and stillness.
Biathlon requires focus and stillness. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Sometimes you even have to battle the elements.
Sometimes you even have to battle the elements. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Dramatic angles show how daunting the snowboard slopestyle is.
Dramatic angles show how daunting the snowboard slopestyle is. (Adam Pretty/Getty)
Winning the slopestyle can be rewarding, as it was for Red Gerard.
Winning the slopestyle can be rewarding, as it was for Red Gerard. (Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty)
Team Shuster was all smiles after their upset win over Canada sent them to the gold medal game.
Team Shuster was all smiles after their upset win over Canada sent them to the gold medal game. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Jocelyne Lamoureux scored the game-winning goal of the gold medal match for the United States in a shootout against Canada. She's calls the maneuver the "Oops I did it again."
Jocelyne Lamoureux scored the game-winning goal of the gold medal match for the United States in a shootout against Canada. She's calls the maneuver the "Oops I did it again." (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Jocelyne Larocque of Canada showed that it might be better to win bronze than silver.
Jocelyne Larocque of Canada showed that it might be better to win bronze than silver. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
That said, sometimes silver is plenty nice — the German hockey team was thrilled with their second place finish, having beaten Canada in the semifinals for one of the biggest upset wins of the Winter Games.
That said, sometimes silver is plenty nice — the German hockey team was thrilled with their second place finish, having beaten Canada in the semifinals for one of the biggest upset wins of the Winter Games. (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Just look how happy Canadian Cody Goloubef was after the team took bronze.
Just look how happy Canadian Cody Goloubef was after the team took bronze. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
The North Korean cheer squad had been one of the great spectacles of the Olympics.
The North Korean cheer squad had been one of the great spectacles of the Olympics. (Richard Heathcote/Getty)
Pita Taufatofua is back — and he's still shirtless!
Pita Taufatofua is back — and he's still shirtless! (Getty Images)
Fredrik Lindstroem of Sweden picked up his country's flag from a spectator before winning gold in the men's biathlon relay.
Fredrik Lindstroem of Sweden picked up his country's flag from a spectator before winning gold in the men's biathlon relay. (Clive Mason/Getty Images)
There were plenty of his fellow Swedes there to celebrate with him.
There were plenty of his fellow Swedes there to celebrate with him. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Marit Bjoergen of Norway is overcome with emotion after winning one of the final races of the 2018 Winter Games.
Marit Bjoergen of Norway is overcome with emotion after winning one of the final races of the 2018 Winter Games. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Hockey can be chaotic.
Hockey can be chaotic. (Bruce Bennett/Getty)
The big air competition is aptly named.
The big air competition is aptly named. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)
And nothing feels better than landing cleanly and finding out you won gold.
And nothing feels better than landing cleanly and finding out you won gold. (Al Bello/Getty Images)
The luge is one of the loneliest sports.
The luge is one of the loneliest sports. (Al Bello/Getty)
Yet Johannes Ludwig of Germany showed how rewarding the luge is after winning bronze.
Yet Johannes Ludwig of Germany showed how rewarding the luge is after winning bronze. (Adam Pretty/Getty)
When you're winning gold like Mikaela Shiffrin, it's easy to smile.
When you're winning gold like Mikaela Shiffrin, it's easy to smile. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Italy's Dominik Windisch let it all out after taking home a bronze medal in the mixed biathlon event.
Italy's Dominik Windisch let it all out after taking home a bronze medal in the mixed biathlon event. (Matthias Hangst/Getty)
Maddie Bowman of the U.S. reacts to a crash in the freestyle skiing halfpipe.
Maddie Bowman of the U.S. reacts to a crash in the freestyle skiing halfpipe. (Ryan Pierse/Getty)
Have you heard it's cold in Pyeongchang?
Have you heard it's cold in Pyeongchang? (Matthias Hangst/Getty)
The conditions have made events like the biathlon even more difficult.
The conditions have made events like the biathlon even more difficult. (Al Bello/Getty)
Matthias Plachta was hyped to score a goal for Germany in their semifinal matchup against Canada.
Matthias Plachta was hyped to score a goal for Germany in their semifinal matchup against Canada. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
And the team could hardly believe it when they held on for the win, sending Germany to the gold medal game.
And the team could hardly believe it when they held on for the win, sending Germany to the gold medal game. (Pool/Getty Images)
It's a long way down for alpine skiers, but it's a beautiful ride.
It's a long way down for alpine skiers, but it's a beautiful ride. (Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)
Austria's Anna Gasser takes in a view of wind turbines during the big air qualification.
Austria's Anna Gasser takes in a view of wind turbines during the big air qualification. (Dan Istitene/Getty)
Falling hurts, as Japan's Sho Endo learned.
Falling hurts, as Japan's Sho Endo learned. (David Ramos/Getty)
Crashes are a common sight in speed skating.
Crashes are a common sight in speed skating. (Richard Heathcote/Getty)
And they can be intense...
And they can be intense... (Jamie Squire/Getty)
Snowboard cross can also get quite crowded as athletes race to the bottom.
Snowboard cross can also get quite crowded as athletes race to the bottom. (David Ramos/Getty Images)
Pure emotion from Mirai Nagasu after becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.
Pure emotion from Mirai Nagasu after becoming the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics. (Maddie Meyer/Getty)
Curling is a game of skill and concentration — and it's not that easy.
Curling is a game of skill and concentration — and it's not that easy. (Ronald Martinez/Getty)
Canadian and German bobsledders react to tying for a gold medal.
Canadian and German bobsledders react to tying for a gold medal. (Andreas Rentz/Getty)
The 15km biathlon came down to an incredible photo finish.
The 15km biathlon came down to an incredible photo finish. (Toby Melville/Reuters)
And both men collapsed afterward.
And both men collapsed afterward. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
The final sprint of a cross-country race is one of the most grueling stretches you'll find at the Winter Olympics.
Few people push the limits of endurance like cross country skiers. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
Many racers wind up collapsing just after crossing the finish line.
Many racers wind up collapsing just after crossing the finish line. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
But when you win the gold medal, you wind up getting your energy back pretty quickly.
But when you win the gold medal, you wind up getting your energy back pretty quickly. (Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
The joint Korean hockey team is organized.
The joint Korean hockey team is organized. (Jamie Squire/Getty)
A sense of what ski jumpers see as they launch into the air.
A sense of what ski jumpers see as they launch into the air. (Lars Baron/Getty)
We could look at ski jumping photos all day.
We could look at ski jumping photos all day. (Clive Mason/Getty)
Canada's Elizabeth Hosking climbs the halfpipe.
Canada's Elizabeth Hosking climbs the halfpipe. (David Ramos/Getty)
Barrett Martineau of Canada rides ferociously down the track on his sled.
Barrett Martineau of Canada rides ferociously down the track on his sled. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images For IBSF)
Olympic Athletes from Russia leave the ice scattered with equipment after celebrating their game-winning goal.
Olympic Athletes from Russia leave the ice scattered with equipment after celebrating their game-winning goal. (Harry How/Getty Images)
How do they do this?!
How do they do this?! (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)
You have to appreciate the theatrics of the free dance.
You have to appreciate the theatrics of the free dance. (Robert Cianflone/Getty)
Photographers sometimes catch figure skaters at odd angles.
Photographers sometimes catch figure skaters at odd angles. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Adam Rippon spins so fast that only his flashy costume sticks out.
Adam Rippon spins so fast that only his flashy costume sticks out. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)
Ester Ledecka wasn't sure how to react when she won a surprise gold in the super-G.
Ester Ledecka wasn't sure how to react when she won a surprise gold in the super-G. (Ezra Shaw/Getty)
Snowboarders get serious air.
Snowboarders get serious air. (Cameron Spencer/Getty)
Poland's Maciej Kurowski gets dangerously close to the wall in the luge.
Poland's Maciej Kurowski gets dangerously close to the wall in the luge. (Adam Pretty/Getty)
The Netherlands women's short track team took home a surprise bronze medal in a race in which they didn't compete after a wild finish.
The Netherlands women's short track team took home a surprise bronze medal in a race in which they didn't compete after a wild finish. (Maddie Meyer/Getty)
There's nothing like winning.
There's nothing like winning. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)
But everyone appreciates good sportsmanship.
But everyone appreciates good sportsmanship. (Harry How/Getty)
This is what the Olympics are all about...
This is what the Olympics are all about... (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images,)
