Sports :  The best value plays in your DraftKings lineup for Week 17 of the NFL season

It was another solid week for our daily fantasy value picks last Sunday.

Dion Lewis and Bilal Powell were both top-five running backs, providing DraftKings players with 55 points between them for just $10,000 worth of your budget. Eric Ebron also showed up as the second best tight end of the week, available for the low, low price of $3,700.

For the final week of the regular season, we're back at it, trying to identify the best, affordable players for your DraftKings lineup. Below we've picked some of our best value plays for daily fantasy. Consider them when trying to find a few extra dollars to upgrade elsewhere in your lineup.

QB: Jameis Winston, $5,800

Jameis Winston got a bit of blowback after he was seen shouting on the sidelines on Sunday, but as a value play this week, he's still a pretty solid choice. Few quarterbacks in this price range have the potential high return of Winston.

RB: Derrick Henry, $5,500

The Titans are playing for a Wild Card spot on Sunday and with DeMarco Murray out for the game, a large portion of the Tennessee offense will be on the shoulders of Derrick Henry. Henry has already had a few break out games this year and should be in good position to have another one on Sunday against the Jaguars.

RB: Carlos Hyde, $4,900

The Rams are sitting some of their best players on Sunday to keep them fit for the playoffs. The defensive front of Los Angeles will have an Aaron Donald-sized hole in the middle of it, and I expect Carlos Hyde to run straight through it.

WR: Martavis Bryant, $6,200

The Steelers still need to win on Sunday in order secure a first round bye in the AFC playoffs, so I doubt that Pittsburgh will be letting up against the Browns. And with Antonio Brown still sidelined with an injury, Martavis Bryant should be on the receiving end of plenty of Roethlisberger's throws.

WR: Jamison Crowder, $5,800

The Redskins don't have a ton to play for, but Kirk Cousins is still playing for his next contract and I expect him to put on a show against a Giants defense that can't stop fighting with itself. Jamison Crowder has scored in two straight games for Washington and could easily find the end zone again here.

WR: Mohamed Sanu, $5,400

The Falcons can win their way into the playoffs against the Panthers on Sunday, but Carolina is still fighting to secure a home game in the Wild Card round, so they won't be rolling over. There's a shootout brewing between these two teams, and if you don't have the cash to add Julio Jones to your daily fantasy lineup, Mohamed Sanu has plenty of upside as well as Matt Ryan's second option.

TE: Antonio Gates, $4,200

The Chargers still have an outside shot at the playoffs, but Sunday could potentially be the final NFL game of Antonio Gates' Hall of Fame career. I have no doubt he scores a touchdown.

DEF: Seahawks, $3,400

Seattle's defense played heroically as they helped the Seahawks win last week despite having more penalty yards than total yards on offense. It's the first team has won like that since 1966. This week, the Seahawks have a must-win game at home against Drew Stanton and the Arizona Cardinals. If there was ever a time to step up again, this is it.

