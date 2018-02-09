Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The Cavs' GM reportedly made sure LeBron James understood why they were trading Dwyane Wade before making the deal


The Cavaliers reportedly kept LeBron James in the loop before making any major deals.

  • The Cleveland Cavaliers made several major trades on Thursday, including sending Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat.
  • According to a report, the Cavs spoke to LeBron James, who is best friends with Wade, about why they were making the deal.
  • The Cavs also reportedly informed James on Wednesday that they had several moves lined up.


On Thursday, the Cleveland Cavaliers gave their roster a much-needed face-lift with three big trades.

The final deal was sending Dwyane Wade back to the Miami Heat for a protected second-round pick.

The deal came as a surprise to much of the NBA world, as Wade had unceremoniously left the Heat in 2016 in free agency after building a Hall of Fame career there since 2003. He went to the Bulls, got bought out after one year, then signed with the Cavs in free agency, reuniting with LeBron James.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Cavs didn't just trade James' best friend on a whim. Shelburne reported on Thursday that Cavs GM Koby Altman consulted with James before the trade, making sure he understood why they were doing the deal. James apparently did, and the Cavs went forth with it.

Additionally, Shelburne reported that on Wednesday, before James would lead the Cavs to a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a thrilling buzzer-beater, that they had moves lined up.

That the Cavs reshaped their roster so dramatically seemed to imply that they're committed to trying to help James get back to the Finals this year and perhaps convincing him to stay in Cleveland this offseason. This, despite reports of tension between James and the front office. Keeping James in the loop on deals also seems to be a move to keep him happy. However, these reports also won't dispel the notion that James is a de facto GM in Cleveland.

