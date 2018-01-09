Sports :  THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP! Here are the big plays and moments everybody will be talking about

news

The 2017 college football season comes down to this!

It is the College Football Playoff championship game.

It's Alabama versus Georgia. Alabama is going for their fifth title in nine years and either their 17th or 15th championship overall, depending on whether you believe Bama or the NCAA. Meanwhile, Georgia is going for their first title since 1980.

It's also Nick Saban versus his former assistant, Kirby Smart. Saban is going for his sixth championship — which would be more than every other active FBS coach combined — and Smart is trying to do something former Saban assistants have never done — beat Saban (they are 0-11 against their former boss).

Below we will be tracking the biggest plays and top moments so come back throughout the night (most recent updates are first).

Tua Tagovailoa started the second half for Alabama. The true freshman from Hawai'i threw only 53 passes during the season.

That led to the first touchdown of the game, on a trick play. Quarterback Jake Fromm went in motion and Mecole Hardman took the direct snap and ran it in. It was 13-0 Bulldogs at the half.

The story of the first half was Georgia converting on long third downs, especially with running plays. They were 6-11 in the first half, including this run by Sony Michel in the final minute that kept the drive alive.

But again Bama's defense bent but didn't break as Georgia's drive stalled. They once again called on their bespectacled kicker and it was 6-0 mid-way through the second quarter.

Georgia picked up a huge third-down conversion in the second quarter on this catch by Javon Wims. He managed to get his hand down in bounds before landing out of bounds.

The drive eventually stalled and Georgia had to settle for a field goal on the 15th play of the drive, to take a 3-0 lead.

Not surprisingly, the game was low-scoring to start. The score was tied 0-0 at the end of the first period, but Georgia was driving deep in Bama territory.

Bama couldn't convert the turnover into points as they missed a field goal and it wasn't even close.

Bama had the first big play of the game on the opening drive. Tony Brown got beat deep, but recovered on the under-thrown pass for the interception.

And we're off!

President Donald Trump was on the field for the national anthem.

UCF wasn't invited to the College Football Playoff, but their now-former head coach, Scott Frost, was on hand. Terrell Owens was also in the house, rooting on Alabama.

In addition, the pylons now have microphones to pick up sounds in addition to their cameras.

For the first time, the first down markers have cameras embedded in them to give a better view on plays at the first-down line.

Fans were forced to wait outside as one gate was locked down waiting for the arrival of President Donald Trump. When his motorcade finally arrived, the fans booed.

Read more: Trump was booed by fans waiting in the rain as he arrived at the national championship game

It was a rainy night in Atlanta. For the most part it was a good thing the game was indoors. But there was a report prior to the game of a leak coming from the roof directly above the field.

