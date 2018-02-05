Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The Eagles' incredible Super Bowl trick play was identical to a play Nick Foles ran in high school


Sports The Eagles' incredible Super Bowl trick play was identical to a play Nick Foles ran in high school

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nick Foles and the Eagles brought back an old trick play from high school and used it on the biggest stage: the Super Bowl.

nick foles play

nick foles

(Jeff Roberson/AP)

  • The Philadelphia Eagles ran an incredible trick play in the Super Bowl that got Nick Foles a touchdown catch.
  • The play apparently came from Foles' high school days, and the play was run the exact same way.


The Philadelphia Eagles' incredible Super Bowl trick play that got Nick Foles a receiving touchdown was apparently one Foles had run before.

According to Yahoo, the play came from Foles' high school football playbook — and it looks identical.

Both plays began with Foles faking an audible, then inching out of the way of the snap. The snap then goes to a running back, who flips it to a tight end or receiver, who then tosses it to Foles in the end zone.

Here's Foles running the play in high school:

And here's Foles running the play on the game's biggest stage:

Whether the Eagles or Foles suggested bringing the play back up in the Super Bowl is unclear, but it will go down as an all-time great play in NFL history.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports 2 photos sum up Tom Brady’s heartbreaking night after Super Bowl heroics fall short
null
Sports The hero of the Patriots' Super Bowl 3 years ago didn't play a defensive snap against the Eagles and said the team 'gave up' on him
President Donald Trump greets Florida Atlantic University cheerleaders as he arrives for his Super Bowl party.
Sports Trump spent Super Bowl Sunday with cheerleaders at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort — and left the lavish party early
Doritos superbowl
Strategy All the ads that ran during the Super Bowl, in order