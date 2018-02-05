Sports :  The Eagles' incredible Super Bowl trick play was identical to a play Nick Foles ran in high school

Nick Foles and the Eagles brought back an old trick play from high school and used it on the biggest stage: the Super Bowl.
The Philadelphia Eagles' incredible Super Bowl trick play that got Nick Foles a receiving touchdown was apparently one Foles had run before.
According to Yahoo, the play came from Foles' high school football playbook — and it looks identical.
Both plays began with Foles faking an audible, then inching out of the way of the snap. The snap then goes to a running back, who flips it to a tight end or receiver, who then tosses it to Foles in the end zone.
Here's Foles running the play in high school:
And here's Foles running the play on the game's biggest stage:
Whether the Eagles or Foles suggested bringing the play back up in the Super Bowl is unclear, but it will go down as an all-time great play in NFL history.