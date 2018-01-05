Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The highlights of the CAF Awards night in photos


Salah wins ultimate award at the 2017 CAF Awards at an event held in Accra

47C4941A00000578-5237047-image-a-19_1515107918125.jpg play (© AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

Mohamed Salah has been crowned the 2017 African Player of the Year after beating Sadio Mane and 2015 winner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The award was delivered to the Egyptian and other winners at a high profile ceremony in Accra, Ghana, which saw the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-addo, and CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad in attendance. 

The former Chelsea and AS Roma star winger expressed his joy in having to win the award.

We take a pictorial journey of the ceremony as it happened at the Accra International Conference Centre. 

Opening Speech by CAF President and introduction of FIFA General Secretary and Aieto President

Image.jpeg play

President Akufo-Addo's acceptance speech

play

 

 Ibrahim sunday being awarded the Legend Award

DSuTrhWX4AosDN6.jpg play

Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania giving his acceptance speech after winning the Football Leader of the Year Award

DSuWyc4W0AADBiF.jpg play CAF Awards 2017 (CAF Awards 2017)

Some award winners on the night: Patson Dala (Zambia), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), 

1024x576-420585.jpg play
47C4967F00000578-5237047-image-a-20_1515107924195.jpg play (© AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

Egypt's Hector Cuper displaying his award as the Coach of the Year

47C48A1400000578-5237047-image-a-25_1515108170681.jpg play CAF Awards 2017 (CAF Awards 2017)

President Akufo-Addo of Ghana and President-elect of Liberia, George Weah won the Platinum awards

DSuhcxuWAAEi2Xx.jpg play CAF Awards 2017 (CAF Awards 2017)

Mohammed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool won the ultimate award. 

47C4941A00000578-5237047-image-a-19_1515107918125.jpg play CAF Awards 2017 (CAF Awards 2017)

MCs for the event, Didier Drogba and Carol Tshabalala

DSuOWlgXcActuK5.jpg play CAF Awards 2017 (CAF Awards 2017)

 
 

