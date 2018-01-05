Sports :  The highlights of the CAF Awards night in photos

Salah wins ultimate award at the 2017 CAF Awards at an event held in Accra; Akufo-Addo and George receive platinum award
The award was delivered to the Egyptian and other winners at a high profile ceremony in Accra, Ghana, which saw the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-addo, and CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad in attendance.
READ ALSO: 9 Ghanaian footballers who chose to play for other countries
The former Chelsea and AS Roma star winger expressed his joy in having to win the award.
We take a pictorial journey of the ceremony as it happened at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Opening Speech by CAF President and introduction of FIFA General Secretary and Aieto President
READ ALSO: Meet the beautiful daughters of the big names in Ghana football [Photos]
President Akufo-Addo's acceptance speech
READ ALSO: These African players went broke after retirement
Ibrahim sunday being awarded the Legend Award
Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania giving his acceptance speech after winning the Football Leader of the Year Award
READ ALSO: Meet the billionaire owners of football clubs
Some award winners on the night: Patson Dala (Zambia), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon),
Egypt's Hector Cuper displaying his award as the Coach of the Year
President Akufo-Addo of Ghana and President-elect of Liberia, George Weah won the Platinum awards
READ ALSO: Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017
Mohammed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool won the ultimate award.
MCs for the event, Didier Drogba and Carol Tshabalala