Sports :  The highlights of the CAF Awards night in photos

Mohamed Salah has been crowned the 2017 African Player of the Year after beating Sadio Mane and 2015 winner, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The award was delivered to the Egyptian and other winners at a high profile ceremony in Accra, Ghana, which saw the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-addo, and CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad in attendance.

The former Chelsea and AS Roma star winger expressed his joy in having to win the award.

We take a pictorial journey of the ceremony as it happened at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Opening Speech by CAF President and introduction of FIFA General Secretary and Aieto President

President Akufo-Addo's acceptance speech

Ibrahim sunday being awarded the Legend Award

Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania giving his acceptance speech after winning the Football Leader of the Year Award

Some award winners on the night: Patson Dala (Zambia), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon),

Egypt's Hector Cuper displaying his award as the Coach of the Year

President Akufo-Addo of Ghana and President-elect of Liberia, George Weah won the Platinum awards

Mohammed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool won the ultimate award.

MCs for the event, Didier Drogba and Carol Tshabalala



