Sports :  The most controversial champion in UFC history has been fined $205,000, had his license to fight revoked, and could get slapped with a 4-year ban

The decision to revoke Jon Jones' fighting license was upheld on Tuesday.

Jones failed a dope test last year and cannot reapply for the license until August.

But things could get even worse for the former UFC champion.

This is because he was told to "deal with the US Anti-Doping Agency" — who have the power to slap the American with a four year ban from sports.

The decision to revoke a controversial UFC champion's license was upheld by the California Athletic State Commission (CSAC) on Tuesday — and things could get even worse for the 30-year-old fighter.

Jon Jones, widely recognised as one of the greatest fighters of all time, failed a drugs test last year. The former two-time light heavyweight world champion tested positive for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid that builds strength and improves rates of recovery after training sessions, during the UFC 214 event in August 2017.

Jones has maintained his innocence, has said that he did not knowingly take the substance, and even passed a lie detector test earlier this year.

But at a hearing on Tuesday, the CASC fined Jones $205,000 (£150,000) and upheld a decision to revoke the fighter's license, meaning Jones cannot compete for one year since the date of the failed dope test.

Andy Foster, executive director of the CSAC, made the recommendation to revoke Jones' license, claiming he did not deserve to compete.

"We should revoke his license," Foster said, according to Vox Media-owned mixed martial arts blog Bloody Elbow. "That’s what my recommendation is. I don’t think Mr. Jones gets to be a professional mixed martial artist right now."

Jones can reapply for his fighting license in August, which is less than six months away, but the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) have the powers to slap Jones with a maximum four year ban — and Foster now wants Jones to "deal with USADA."

Foster said: "Let [Jones] deal with USADA, let USADA give their discipline, whatever it’s going to be."

Jones has failed dope tests before

In 2016, Jones tested positive for two banned substances on the World Anti-Doping Agency list.

He also has a long history of other misdemeanours that include binging cocaine, making homophobic comments, and pleading guilty to a hit-and-run in New Mexico that injured a pregnant woman. Jones fled the scene but left a stack of cash, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana in the car, police said.