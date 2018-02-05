Sports :  The Patriots blew a huge opportunity in the Super Bowl with an unusual tackle from the Eagles and a botched field goal attempt

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski had been perfect in his Super Bowl career until this year's big game.
Stephen Gostkowski missed a field goal for the New England Patriots in the second quarter of the Super Bowl after a bobbled snap caused him to double-clutch his approach.
The attempt was set up by a big Eagles' defensive stop on third down, when safety Rodney McLeod caught Brandin Cooks as the Patriots receiver attempted to jump over him.
Facing fourth and short, the Patriots elected to try for the field goal to cut the Eagles lead to 9-6. But after a bobbled snap, Gostkowski had to delay his approach on the ball, forcing a mishit that bounced off the left upright.
It was Gostkowski's first miss in his Super Bowl career.