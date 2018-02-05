Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports The Super Bowl stadium cost the public nearly $500 million to build — the second most expensive stadium in the NFL

No state got stuck with a bigger bill than Indiana, but Minnesota was not far behind.

(Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

  • U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of Super Bowl LII, cost over $1.0 billion to build and nearly $500 million came from public money.
  • Only one other NFL stadium cost more in terms of public contributions.


When it comes to paying for NFL stadiums, no state got stuck with a bigger bill than the citizens of Indiana and the construction of Lucas Oil Stadium, which opened in 2008. Of the $720 million cost, the city and state were responsible for about $620 million.

U.S. Bank Stadium, the home of Super Bowl LII, was not far behind.

The stadium was opened in 2016 at a cost of $1.061 billion. Of that, $498 million (48%) was paid for by the public, with $348 million coming from the state of Minnesota and $150 million coming from the city of Minneapolis.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Rams' new stadium in Inglewood and Meadowlands stadium, shared by the Jets and Giants, were both completely paid for with private funding.

In this graphic, produced by Reuters, we can see how the cost of building or doing major renovations at NFL stadiums varies wildly. But, despite a handful of exceptions, the vast majority of the stadiums had the vast majority of their financing come from taxpayers.

(RNGS Reuters)
