Sports :  The top 10 most polarizing brands in the US all have to do with Trump — here they are

Politics is increasingly playing a greater role in our daily lives. From the NFL to retail stores like Walmart and Macy's, brand names and companies once deemed neutral are now part of contentious national conversations.

On Thursday, the market research company Morning Consult unveiled its inaugural "Most Polarizing Brands in America" rankings, based on more than 300,000 surveys of US adults, to determine which brands divide Republicans and Democrats the most.

The split among respondents was 32% Democrat, 34% Republican, and 34% independent.

Morning Consult found that the top 10 most polarizing brands have one thing in common: President Donald Trump either loves or reviles them.

Here are the top 10 most polarizing:

10: The Washington Post

9: CBS News

8: ABC News

7: NFL

6: MSNBC

5: The New York Times

4: NBC News

3: Fox News

2: CNN

1: Trump Hotels