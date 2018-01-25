Sports :  The top 10 most polarizing brands in the US all have to do with Trump — here they are

news
Politics is increasingly playing a greater role in our daily lives. From the NFL to retail stores like Walmart and Macy's, brand names and companies once deemed neutral are now part of contentious national conversations.
On Thursday, the market research company Morning Consult unveiled its inaugural "Most Polarizing Brands in America" rankings, based on more than 300,000 surveys of US adults, to determine which brands divide Republicans and Democrats the most.
The split among respondents was 32% Democrat, 34% Republican, and 34% independent.
Morning Consult found that the top 10 most polarizing brands have one thing in common: President Donald Trump either loves or reviles them.
Here are the top 10 most polarizing:
10: The Washington Post
Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post. (Thomson Reuters)
9: CBS News
Donald Trump, as a presidential candidate, speaks to someone offstage during a commercial break at a debate sponsored by CBS News in 2016. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
8: ABC News
8: ABC News (MediaBistro/ABC News)
7: NFL
Members of the Houston Texans stand and kneel before the game against the Seattle Seahawks in October 2017. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty)
6: MSNBC
Former President Barack Obama talks with host Chris Matthews on MSNBC in 2013. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
5: The New York Times
The New York Times main building in New York City. (Lucas Jackson/ Reuters)
4: NBC News
A pedestrian walks past the NBC News studios, November 29, 2017 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty)
3: Fox News
3: Fox News (John Lamparski/Getty)
2: CNN
Republican presidential candidates debate, broadcast on CNN in March 2016. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)
1: Trump Hotels
An exterior view of the entrance to the new Trump International Hotel at the old post office on October 26, 2016 in Washington, D.C. (Astrid Riecken/Getty Images)