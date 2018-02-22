Sports :  The twin sisters who were heroic in helping US Hockey win gold were scared that they would be cut from the team 4 months before the Olympics

news

Twin sisters Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson helped the U.S. women's hockey team win gold over Canada at the Winter Olympics.

Four months ago, the two sisters did not play in a tournament, and with the team needing to make cuts, some thought they might not make the team.

The Lamoureux sisters, two of the veteran forwards on the U.S. women's hockey team at the Winter Olympics, were heroic in helping the U.S. win gold over Canada on Thursday.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando scored the game-tying goal in the third period, while Jocelyn Lamoureux-Davidson scored the game-winning goal in penalty shots, now famously known as "Oops, I did it again."

The twin sisters played on the women's hockey team in both Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, but as Nick Zaccardi of NBC noted on Friday, their roles were up in the air just four months ago.

Neither of the Lamoureux sisters played a minute in the 2017 Four Nations Cup in November, the only players on the team not to play, raising some eyebrows in the hockey world. Additionally, in November, the team added three more players, putting them three over the 23-woman roster limit. Some wondered if the Lamoureuxs, 28, may get cut.

Jocelyn acknowledged her fears of getting cut to Zaccardi after winning gold.

"It was obviously a really tough time, but tough times make you who you are," said said. "We knew we were going to find a way to be on this team. We knew we were going to make a difference."

Indeed, they did. Prior to the gold medal game, Jocelyn was tied for most goals on the team in the Olympics, while Monique had contributed two points and four shots. Together they had six combined points through the tournament before their heroics against Canada.

According to Zaccardi, it's unclear if the two sisters will return to the team for the 2022 Olympics. In the meantime, they've left the team in better shape than when they joined — the team boycott in 2017 successfully earned them equal pay and maternity leave, and the Lamoureuxs reportedly plan on starting families. They also now leave the team with its first gold medal since 1998.