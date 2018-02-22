Sports :  The US has nearly doubled its medal total in 2 days

news

We are well into the second week of the 2018 Winter Olympics and 260 medals have been awarded in 86 events.

Below is the Winter Olympics medal table through Sunday.

So far, 29 different countries have won medals, with New Zealand and Hungary becoming the latest countries to join the party. The Kiwis won bronze in both the ladies' big air snowboard and the men's ski halfpipe, raising the country's all-time winter medal count from one to three.

Meanwhile, after the US had a disappointing opening week, things picked up on Wednesday and Thursday in Pyeongchang, nearly doubling their medal total from 12 to 21. That included gold in women's hockey, where the US avenged losses to Canada in the gold medal match at three of the previous four Olympics. The US still trails Norway (35), Germany (25), and Canada (24) overall.