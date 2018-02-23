Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The US more than doubled its medal total in 3 days

Check out the complete 2018 Winter Olympics medal count

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

We are nearing the end of the 2018 Winter Olympics and 272 medals have been awarded in 90 events.

Below is the Winter Olympics medal table through Sunday.

So far, 29 different countries have won medals, with New Zealand and Hungary becoming the latest countries to join the party. The Kiwis won bronze in both the ladies' big air snowboard and the men's ski halfpipe, raising the country's all-time winter medal count from one to three.

Meanwhile, after the US had a disappointing opening week, things picked up in the second week in Pyeongchang, more than doubling their medal total from 10 to 21 in a three-day stretch. That included gold in women's hockey, where the US avenged losses to Canada in the gold medal match at three of the previous four Olympics. The US still trails Norway (37), Canada (27), and Germany (26) overall.

