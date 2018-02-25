Sports :  The Winter Olympics are now over — Here are the biggest moments from the closing ceremony

news

The 2018 Winter Olympics officially ended on Sunday with the closing ceremony held in the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

While NBC will air the ceremony in primetime on Sunday evening in the US, the ceremony was carried live online. The catch is, unlike previous years, the live version comes without commentary. It is what NBC is calling, "the natural sounds," version.

Below we will follow along with the biggest moments from the closing ceremony.

It's not clear what is going on without any commentary, but there was a warm-up act.

Once again, the view of Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium from above with the other areas of the Olympics in view is gorgeous.

Dancers entered the stadium dressed for various Olympic events, such as cross-country skiing.

As with most opening and closing ceremonies, the scene was visually stunning.

Some local elementary school children came out just before the South Korean national Anthem.

The children were there to help present and raise the flag of South Korea for the national anthem.

Ivanka Trump was a special guest in the same box with President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook of South Korea.

Ivanka Trump shook hands with President Moon Jae-in.

That's not K-Pop.

The first performance after the national anthem had a very heavy metal feel as there were even dancers in light-up outfits dancing under the cauldron on guitar strings.

It was then time for the parade of athletes.

There were fewer athletes than the opening ceremony as many have already left the games and returned home. But also, symbolic of the games, the national boundaries were far less defined in the closing ceremony compared to the opening ceremony as athletes from different countries mingled together.

More than one country had athletes being carried in figure-skating style.

Although it was more common to just ride somebody else's shoulders.

The unique Olympic stadium with a pentagon shape was built just for the Olympics and it will be torn down after the upcoming Paralympic games because that is cheaper than paying to maintain the stadium.

Medals were on full display.

Including one of the gold medals from Team USA curling's "Miracurl on Ice."

Everybody loved this year's mascots.

The next performance of dancers included a giant illuminated turtle. Without any commentary from NBC, the cultural significance is lost on most viewers.

The turtle then flew away.

Medals were then presented by IOC President Thomas Bach for two of the final events of the games, including the ladies' 30km mass start classic and the men's 50km mass start classic.

These athletes had to wait a little longer than the rest, but it must have been thrilling to receive their medals on the biggest stage of them all.

South Korean singer CL performed prior to the handing of the games to Beijing.

The Olympic flag was then taken down, where the mayor of Pyeongchang handed it to IOC President Thomas Bach.

Who then handed it to the mayor of Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The closing ceremony had some impressive light displays.

A video from the people of Beijing.

Thomas Bach gave his closing speech and brought out some of the stars of the games, including Lindsey Vonn ...

AND PITA! Still shirtless, and still oiled up, no matter the temperature.

And what better way to close out the South Korean Olympics than some K-Pop.

The flame for the Pyeongchang Olympics has been extinguished.

The games are now officially closed.

Beijing 2022, here we come.