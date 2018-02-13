Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  The world's first ski tournament for robots was held near the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics — and the pictures are incredible


Sports The world's first ski tournament for robots was held near the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics — and the pictures are incredible

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Eight robotics teams from a number of universities have competed for a $10,000 prize in the Ski Robot Challenge on the sidelines of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

A robot takes to the slopes. play

A robot takes to the slopes.

(Reuters)

If you're a winter sports athlete, you may want to look away now.

Because robots — some of them headless — are coming for your jobs.

While the planet's finest athletes contested the fourth day of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, a bizarre robot ski competition took place on a nearby mountain.

Eight robotics teams from universities, institutions, and one private company all contested the Ski Robot Challenge at the Welli Hilli ski resort, one hour west of Pyeongchang, on Monday — and the photos are incredible.

Scroll down to see the robots that competed for the $10,000 prize.

Everything in this image seems normal until you realise that the legs on those skis do not belong to a human — they belong to a robot.

Everything in this image seems normal until you realise that the legs on those skis do not belong to a human — they belong to a robot. play

Everything in this image seems normal until you realise that the legs on those skis do not belong to a human — they belong to a robot.

(Reuters)


Robots of all different shapes and sizes competed at the Ski Robot Challenge on Monday. Here is a close-up of the body and leg section of one ski-bot.

Robots of all different shapes and sizes competed at the Ski Robot Challenge on Monday. Here is a close-up of the body and leg section of one ski-bot. play

Robots of all different shapes and sizes competed at the Ski Robot Challenge on Monday. Here is a close-up of the body and leg section of one ski-bot.

(Reuters)


Teams contesting the event had to abide by certain regulations to ensure the robots were fit for the slopes. For instance, every robot had to be taller than 50cm, stand on "two legs," and have joints "resembling elbows and knees."

Teams contesting the event had to abide by certain regulations to ensure the robots were fit for the slopes. For instance, every robot had to be taller than 50cm, stand on "two legs," and have joints "resembling elbows and knees." play

Teams contesting the event had to abide by certain regulations to ensure the robots were fit for the slopes. For instance, every robot had to be taller than 50cm, stand on "two legs," and have joints "resembling elbows and knees."

(Reuters)

Source: Reuters.



Robots were fitted with camera sensors. This effectively enabled them to "see" the blue and red flagpoles that they had to ski around.

Robots were fitted with camera sensors. This effectively enabled them to "see" the blue and red flagpoles that they had to ski around. play

Robots were fitted with camera sensors. This effectively enabled them to "see" the blue and red flagpoles that they had to ski around.

(Reuters)


Additionally, all robots had to have independent power systems and had to be able to use skis and poles.

Additionally, all robots had to have independent power systems and had to be able to use skis and poles. play

Additionally, all robots had to have independent power systems and had to be able to use skis and poles.

(Reuters)


Here, one team takes its robot to the top of the slope.

Here, one team takes its robot to the top of the slope. play

Here, one team takes its robot to the top of the slope.

(Reuters)


This is the starting line. Go on, little buddy! We all believe in you.

This is the starting line. Go on, little buddy! We all believe in you. play

This is the starting line. Go on, little buddy! We all believe in you.

(Reuters)


Look at this one go!

Look at this one go! play

Look at this one go!

(Reuters)


Notice the red and blue flags that the robot competitors had to ski around.

Notice the red and blue flags that the robot competitors had to ski around. play

Notice the red and blue flags that the robot competitors had to ski around.

(Reuters)


This broad-chested robot left a beautiful skid angle in the snow.

This broad-chested robot left a beautiful skid angle in the snow. play

This broad-chested robot left a beautiful skid angle in the snow.

(Reuters)


Here, one skiing robot crosses the line in a blaze of glory.

Here, one skiing robot crosses the line in a blaze of glory. play

Here, one skiing robot crosses the line in a blaze of glory.

(Reuters)


A 12-year-old spectator was "amazed" by the spectacle. Son Ki-ryong told Reuters: "The robots recognise the flags as they can ski down while avoiding them."

A 12-year-old spectator was "amazed" by the spectacle. Son Ki-ryong told Reuters: "The robots recognise the flags as they can ski down while avoiding them." play

A 12-year-old spectator was "amazed" by the spectacle. Son Ki-ryong told Reuters: "The robots recognise the flags as they can ski down while avoiding them."

(Reuters)

Source: Reuters.



Organisers of the Ski Robot Challenge held the event to coincide with the 2018 Winter Olympics as it would help promote South Korea as an industry leader in robotic technology.

Organisers of the Ski Robot Challenge held the event to coincide with the 2018 Winter Olympics as it would help promote South Korea as an industry leader in robotic technology. play

Organisers of the Ski Robot Challenge held the event to coincide with the 2018 Winter Olympics as it would help promote South Korea as an industry leader in robotic technology.

(Reuters)


Kim Dong-uk, the competition organiser, said: "In the future robots will have their own Winter Games on the sidelines of the Olympics held by humans."

Kim Dong-uk, the competition organiser, said: "In the future robots will have their own Winter Games on the sidelines of the Olympics held by humans." play

Kim Dong-uk, the competition organiser, said: "In the future robots will have their own Winter Games on the sidelines of the Olympics held by humans."

(Reuters)

Source: Reuters.



But not all robots sped down the slopes. Here, one gets stuck in the snow...

But not all robots sped down the slopes. Here, one gets stuck in the snow... play

But not all robots sped down the slopes. Here, one gets stuck in the snow...

(Reuters)


...And this one appears to be caught in a net and suffering a malfunction.

...And this one appears to be caught in a net and suffering a malfunction. play

...And this one appears to be caught in a net and suffering a malfunction.

(Reuters)


The TAEKWAN-V team ultimately won the Ski Robot Challenge. Look out, Olympic athletes.

The TAEKWAN-V team ultimately won the Ski Robot Challenge. Look out, Olympic athletes. play

The TAEKWAN-V team ultimately won the Ski Robot Challenge. Look out, Olympic athletes.

(Reuters)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 CAF Confederations Cup This crazy continental cup game in Ghana involved...bullet
2 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
3 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Johnny Manziel hasn't played in the NFL since 2015.
Sports Johnny Manziel says he's sober and looking to make an NFL comeback after a 2 year absence from the league
null
Sports The intense turn that created a scary luge crash has become the most feared section of the Olympics
Brazil striker Hulk (L) in action as his outfit Shanghai SIPG got a Group F Champions League win at Kawasaki Frontale
Football Winning starts for Tianjin, Shanghai in Champions League
A snowboarder gets some air during a practice session ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Sports Here are all of the events happening on Day 6 of the Olympics