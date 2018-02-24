Sports :  These are the fastest sports at the Winter Olympics

news

To excel at bobsled, skiing, or luge at the 2018 Winter Olympics you have to go frighteningly fast.

So fast, in fact, that if you sped off at that pace in a car on the expressways outside Pyeongchang, then you would have to pay a fine — but the only problem is that the South Korean police would first have to catch you.

Check out our handy graphic for a comparative look at the fastest sports that have been on display at the Winter Olympics.

The list starts with the best in show, finishing with curling athletes all the way down at the bottom.

It is safe to say that curlers won't be getting speeding tickets any time soon.