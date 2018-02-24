Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  These are the fastest sports at the Winter Olympics


Sports These are the fastest sports at the Winter Olympics

  • Published: , Refreshed:

What is the fastest sport at the 2018 Winter Olympics? We put athletes in bobsled, ski jumping, and luge through their paces in this Business Insider graphic.

Winter Olympics play

Winter Olympics

(Lars Baron/Getty Images)

To excel at bobsled, skiing, or luge at the 2018 Winter Olympics you have to go frighteningly fast.

So fast, in fact, that if you sped off at that pace in a car on the expressways outside Pyeongchang, then you would have to pay a fine — but the only problem is that the South Korean police would first have to catch you.

Check out our handy graphic for a comparative look at the fastest sports that have been on display at the Winter Olympics.

The list starts with the best in show, finishing with curling athletes all the way down at the bottom.

It is safe to say that curlers won't be getting speeding tickets any time soon.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Sports A French figure skater changed costume in the middle of her...bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports Images show just how much the Olympic bobsled event has changed over the years
Sean Miller
Sports FBI wiretaps reportedly recorded University of Arizona head coach discussing $100,000 payment to land a top high school recruit
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be eager to get his hands on a trophy, even if it would have been fourth on the list of his priorities when the campaign began
Football Arsenal stand in way of Pep's first Man City silverware
Tottenham Hotspur's manager Mauricio Pochettino has compared Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele (L) with Diego Maradona, calling him "a genius of football"
Football 'As good as Maradona': Tottenham boss hails Dembele