Sports :  This calculator tells you how long it would take the world's highest-paid athletes to earn your annual salary — and for most it's a matter of hours

Want to find out how quickly your salary is obliterated by top-earning athletes? Now you can.

Sports betting tips site Freesupertips has created the Sports Superstars Salary Calculator to find out how quickly certain sports stars would earn your annual wage.

It's no secret that top athletes are raking in millions, with the highest-paid athlete in the world — footballer Cristiano Ronaldo — taking in $93 million last year.

The wealth of these elite sports figures becomes even more apparent when you compare their salary to that of the average worker.

The Sports Superstars Salary Calculator — put together by sports betting tips site Freesupertips — allows you to input your annual salary in order to see how quickly six of the world's highest-paid athletes — Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Roger Federer, Anthony Joshua, Rory McIlroy, and Derek Carr — would earn the same sum.

The company gathered salary data from Business Insider, Forbes, and The Guardian in order to produce the calculator.

It would take Lionel Messi — whose current salary of £82 million a year could make him a billionaire in just 12 years — just two hours and 56 minutes to earn what the average Brit took home in 2017 (£27,600).

Messi also earns a whopping £14,039 just for playing 90 minutes on the pitch.

The calculator also compares the lifestyles athletes enjoy on their massive salaries to what you'll experience on an average one.

For example, on the average UK salary of £27,600, it would take you eight years to buy an average-priced house in the UK (£232,530), while Roger Federer could buy 205 average-priced houses in one year.

See how your salary measures up here.