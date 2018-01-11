Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  This calculator tells you how long it would take the world's highest-paid athletes to earn your annual salary — and for most it's a matter of hours


Sports This calculator tells you how long it would take the world's highest-paid athletes to earn your annual salary — and for most it's a matter of hours

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It would take Lionel Messi just two hours and 56 minutes to earn what the average Brit took home in 2017.

null play

null

(Paul Kane / Getty)

  • Want to find out how quickly your salary is obliterated by top-earning athletes? Now you can.
  • Sports betting tips site Freesupertips has created the Sports Superstars Salary Calculator to find out how quickly certain sports stars would earn your annual wage.
  • Freesupertips gathered data from Business Insider, Forbes, and The Guardian to produce the calculator.


It's no secret that top athletes are raking in millions, with the highest-paid athlete in the world — footballer Cristiano Ronaldo — taking in $93 million last year.

The wealth of these elite sports figures becomes even more apparent when you compare their salary to that of the average worker.

The Sports Superstars Salary Calculator — put together by sports betting tips site Freesupertips — allows you to input your annual salary in order to see how quickly six of the world's highest-paid athletes — Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Roger Federer, Anthony Joshua, Rory McIlroy, and Derek Carr — would earn the same sum.

The company gathered salary data from Business Insider, Forbes, and The Guardian in order to produce the calculator.

null play

null

(Freesupertips)

It would take Lionel Messi — whose current salary of £82 million a year could make him a billionaire in just 12 years — just two hours and 56 minutes to earn what the average Brit took home in 2017 (£27,600).

Messi also earns a whopping £14,039 just for playing 90 minutes on the pitch.

The calculator also compares the lifestyles athletes enjoy on their massive salaries to what you'll experience on an average one.

For example, on the average UK salary of £27,600, it would take you eight years to buy an average-priced house in the UK (£232,530), while Roger Federer could buy 205 average-priced houses in one year.

null play

null

(Freesupertips)

See how your salary measures up here.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports How these two Ghana footballers ended up on the streets of India...bullet
2 Who is Faiq Bolkiah? Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name...bullet
3 Not so big bucks The yearly salaries of these Ghanaian players will...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports Jazz guard Rodney Hood slapped a phone out of a fan's hand after being ejected
floyd mayweather
Sports Floyd Mayweather confuses meaning of 'Me Too' movement, says he 'too' has private jets and billions of dollars
Digital Football Here are the kings of African football on social media
McGregor flexing
Sports Conor McGregor faced off with Richard Branson in Ireland, stating: 'He is no Sir on this soil'