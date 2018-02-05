Sports :  This is the full schedule for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

Here's the full schedule of events for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.
The 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony will kick off at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in South Korea on Friday February 9.
The show begins at 8 p.m. local time (11 a.m. GMT or 6 a.m. ET) and will be broadcast in over 200 countries around the world.
However, there are events you can follow and watch even before the opening ceremony hits your screen.
Here's the full Winter Olympics 2018 schedule and event calendar, including qualification rounds and heats:
Curling — Mixed doubles round robin
Ski Jumping — Qualification
Opening ceremony
Curling — Mixed doubles round robin
Figure Skating — Men's and pairs
Freestyle Skiing — Qualifying, men's and women's moguls
Biathlon — Women's 7.5km sprint
Cross-Country Skiing — Women's 7.5km skiathlon
Curling — Mixed doubles round robin
Women's Hockey — Preliminary round
Luge — Men's heat races
Short Track — Qualification: women's 3000m and 500m relay, men's 1500m
Ski Jumping — Normal hill
Snowboarding — Men's slopestyle qualifying
Speed Skating — Women's 3000m
Alpine Skiing — Men's downhill
Biathlon — Men's 10km sprint
Cross-Country Skiing — Men's 15km skiathlon
Curling — Mixed doubles round robin
Figure Skating — Short dance, ladies short program, pairs free skate
Freestyle Skiing — Women's moguls
Women's Hockey — Preliminary matches
Luge — Men's heat races
Snowboarding — Men's slopestyle final, women's slopestyle
Speed Skating — Men's 5000m
Alpine Skiing — Women's giant slalom
Biathlon — Men's and women's pursuit events
Curling — Mixed doubles semifinals
Figure Skating — Men's and ladies free skate, ice dance free dance
Freestyle Skiing — Men's moguls
Women's Hockey — Preliminary matches
Luge — Women's heat races
Ski Jumping — Women's competition
Snowboarding — Women's slopestyle final, women's halfpipe qualifying
Speed Skating — Women's 1500m
Alpine Skiing — Men's alpine combined
Cross-Country Skiing — Men's and women's individual sprint finals
Curling — Mixed doubles bronze and gold medal matches
Women's Hockey — Preliminary matches
Luge — Women's heat races
Short Track — Women's 500m final, men's 1000m qualifying, men's 5000m relay qualifying
Snowboarding — Women's halfpipe final, men's halfpipe
Speed Skating — Men's 1500m
Alpine Skiing — Women's slalom
Biathlon — Women's 15km individual
Curling — Men's and women's round robin
Figure Skating — Pairs short program
Men's Hockey — Preliminary round
Snowboarding — Men's halfpipe final
Speed Skating — Women's 1000m
Alpine Skiing — Men's super-G
Biathlon — Men's 20km individual
Cross-Country Skiing — Women's 10km individual
Curling — Men's and women's round robin
Figure Skating — Pairs free skate
Freestyle skiing — Women's aerials qualifying
Women's hockey — Preliminary matches
Men's hockey — Preliminary matches
Luge — Team relay competition
Skeleton — Men's competition: heat races
Snowboarding — Men's cross
Speed Skating — Men's 10,000m
Cross-Country Skiing — Men's 15km individual
Curling — Men's and women's round robin
Figure Skating — Men's short programs
Freestyle Skiing — Women's aerials final
Men's Hockey — Preliminary matches
Ski Jumping — Men's large hill qualifying
Snowboarding — Women's cross
Speed Skating — Women's 5000m
Alpine Skiing — Women's super-G
Biathlon — Women's 12.5km mass start
Cross-Country Skiing — Women's 4x5km relay
Curling — Men's and women's round robin
Figure Skating — Men's short program final
Freestyle Skiing — Women's slopestyle qualifying, final; men's aerials qualifying
Men's Hockey — Preliminary matches
Women's Hockey — Two knockout round matches
Short Track — Men's 1500m, women's 1000m
Skeleton — Women's heat races
Ski Jumping — Men's large hill
Alpine Skiing — Men's giant slalom
Biathlon — Men's 15km mass start
Bobsled — Two-man sled heat races
Cross-Country Skiing — Men's 4x10km relay
Curling — Men's and women's round robin
Freestyle Skiing — Men's slopestyle qualifying, final; men's aerials final
Men's Hockey — Preliminary matches
Women's Hockey — Classification matches
Speed Skating — Women's 500m, men's team pursuit qualifying
Bobsled — Two-man heat races
Curling — Men's and women's round robin
Figure Skating — Ice dancers
Freestyle Skiing — Women's halfpipe qualifying
Women's Hockey — Semifinals
Ski Jumping — Team competition
Snowboarding — Women's big air qualifying
Speed Skating — Women's team pursuit qualifying
Biathlon — Mixed relay
Bobsled — Women's heat races
Curling — Men's and women's round robin
Figure Skating — Ice dance, free dance
Freestyle Skiing — Women's halfpipe final, men's halfpipe qualifying
Men's Hockey — Knockout rounds
Women's Hockey — Classification matches
Nordic Combined — Large hill competition
Short Track — Women's 1000m qualifying, men's 500m qualifying, women's 3000m relay final
Alpine Skiing — Women's downhill
Bobsled — Women's heat races
Cross-Country Skiing — Men's and women's sprint semifinals
Curling — Men's and women's round robin
Figure Skating — Ladies short program
Freestyle Skiing — Men's cross
Men's Hockey — Quarterfinals
Snowboarding — Men's big air qualifying
Speed Skating — Men's and women's team pursuit finals
Alpine Skiing — Men's slalom
Biathlon — Women's 4x6km relay
Curling — Men's semifinals
Freestyle Skiing — Men's halfpipe final
Women's Hockey — Bronze and gold medal matches
Nordic Combined — Team competition
Short Track — Men's 500m finals, women's 1000m finals, men's 5000m relay
Snowboarding — Men's and women's parallel giant slalom qualifying
Alpine Skiing — Women's alpine combined
Biathlon — Men's 4x7.7km relay
Curling — Men's and women's semifinals
Figure Skating — Ladies free skate
Freestyle Skiing — Women's cross
Men's Hockey — Semifinal matches
Snowboarding — Women's big air final
Speed Skating — Men's 1000m final
Alpine Skiing — Team event
Bobsled — Four-man competition heat races
Cross-Country Skiing — Men's 50km mass start
Curling — Men's gold and silver match, women's bronze match
Men's Hockey — Bronze medal match
Snowboarding — Men's big air final, men's and women's giant parallel slalom finals
Speed Skating — Men's and women's mass start
Bobsled — Four-man heat races
Cross-Country Skiing — Women's 30km mass start
Curling — Women's gold medal match
Figure Skating — Exhibition gala
Men's Hockey — Gold medal match
Closing ceremonies