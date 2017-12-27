Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  This year's bowl games have 15 teams without a winning record, but it could be a lot worse


Sports This year's bowl games have 15 teams without a winning record, but it could be a lot worse

  • Published:

In order to fill the entire slate of college football bowl games this season, 15 teams without winning records will participate in the bowl season, but it could be worse.

Not including the College Football Playoff championship game, the bowl schedule will include 40 games. Of those, 13 will have at least one team with a 6-6 record, and in two of those games, both teams will be at .500.

The good news is that the 15 bowl teams without a winning record is actually well down from last year when 20 teams were at .500 or worse, including some teams that entered the bowl season with a losing record. Just 12 years ago (2005) every team in the bowl games had a winning record. However, the number of bowl games has grown nearly 50% since then.

COTD_12.21 play

COTD_12.21

(Mike Nudelman/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Lavish Lifestyle Emmanuel Adebayor grabs £56,900-worth Range Rover as...bullet
3 Sports Ex-NBA player who made $60 million explains what really...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports Suns' crazy winning alley-oop was legal because of a little-known NBA rule that their coach had kept secret for 15 years
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during their match against Newcastle United in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2017
Football Guardiola refuses to start fresh Mourinho war of words
null
Sports NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 17
Harry Kane beat Alan Shearer’s 36 goal record for the most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year, after scoring during Tottenham’s game against Southampton on December 26, 2017
Football Record breaker Kane fuelled by doubters