Sports :  Tom Brady cuts off weekly interview with Boston radio show whose host made disparaging comment about his daughter


Tom Brady called a comment by Alex Reimer of WEEI "disappointing," ending the interview after saying he had always tried to make time for the radio station.

  • Tom Brady cut off his weekly interview with the Boston radio station WEEI after a host made a disparaging comment about his 5-year-old daughter.
  • Commenting on the first episode of the "Tom vs. Time" documentary about Brady last week, the WEEI host Alex Reimer called Brady's daughter "an annoying little pissant."
  • Brady called the comment "disappointing," ending the interview after saying he'd perhaps call back another time.


Tom Brady on Monday cut off his weekly interview with a Boston radio show whose host made a disparaging comment last week about Brady's 5-year-old daughter.

While commenting on the first episode of the "Tom vs. Time" documentary about Brady on Thursday, the radio host Alex Reimer of the WEEI show "Kirk and Callahan" called Brady's daughter, seen in one of the early scenes, "an annoying little pissant."

On Monday, when Brady called into "Kirk and Callahan," he criticized the radio station.

"I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect," Brady said. "I've always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don't deserve that."

Brady left it unclear when he would call in to the show again.

"I really don't have much to say this morning," Brady said. "Maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time."

According to ESPN, Kirk Minihane, one of the show's hosts, said Reimer was suspended for the entire Super Bowl week following the comments.

Reimer's comment can be heard here:

