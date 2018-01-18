Sports :  Tom Brady injured his throwing hand in practice when he collided with a teammate

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Tom Brady needed x-rays after colliding with a teammate in practice. The x-rays were negative.

  • Tom Brady injured his hand during practice when a teammate ran into him.
  • The injury was severe enough to require x-rays, which did not reveal any structural damage.
  • It is unclear if the injury will impact Brady during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.


Tom Brady injured his hand during a collision with a teammate at practice, according to multiple reports.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported that Brady "jammed" his hand when a teammate ran into him. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network confirmed the report.

The injury was concerning enough that the Patriots had x-rays taken of the hand. The x-rays did not reveal any structural damage, according to Guregian and Rapoport.

Brady was limited during practice and did not attend his regularly scheduled media session on Wednesday.

It is unclear if Brady will be limited in the remaining practices leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game or if the injury would have any impact during the game.

