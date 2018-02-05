Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Trump spent Super Bowl Sunday with cheerleaders at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort — and left the lavish party early


Sports Trump spent Super Bowl Sunday with cheerleaders at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort — and left the lavish party early

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Just like last year, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a Super Bowl party at their swanky Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

President Donald Trump greets Florida Atlantic University cheerleaders as he arrives for his Super Bowl party. play

President Donald Trump greets Florida Atlantic University cheerleaders as he arrives for his Super Bowl party.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump spent his second Super Bowl in office at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Just like last year, he and first lady Melania Trump hosted a lavish party at the private club, where cheerleaders and a marching band livened up the festivities.

But the first couple left the party early. Here's how they spent Super Bowl Sunday:

The Florida Atlantic University Marching Band came to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. They performed "Hail to the Chief," "Boogie Wonderland," and "Shut Up and Dance."

The Florida Atlantic University Marching Band came to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. They performed "Hail to the Chief," "Boogie Wonderland," and "Shut Up and Dance." play

The Florida Atlantic University Marching Band came to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. They performed "Hail to the Chief," "Boogie Wonderland," and "Shut Up and Dance."

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Source: White House pool report



The school's cheerleaders were there, too.

The school's cheerleaders were there, too. play

The school's cheerleaders were there, too.

(REUTERS/Leah Millis)


Before the game started, Trump opted out of the traditional presidential interview and instead released a statement honoring members of the armed forces. "We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the national anthem," he said, in a thinly veiled shot at NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

Before the game started, Trump opted out of the traditional presidential interview and instead released a statement honoring members of the armed forces. "We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the national anthem," he said, in a thinly veiled shot at NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. play

Before the game started, Trump opted out of the traditional presidential interview and instead released a statement honoring members of the armed forces. "We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the national anthem," he said, in a thinly veiled shot at NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

(REUTERS/Leah Millis)

Source: Business Insider



Son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, son Barron Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump, and social media director Dan Scavino were at the event, too, according to the White House pool report.

Son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, son Barron Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump, and social media director Dan Scavino were at the event, too, according to the White House pool report. play

Son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, son Barron Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump, and social media director Dan Scavino were at the event, too, according to the White House pool report.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)


Trump seemed to enjoy the festivities. The first lady's silk/satin blue bomber jacket with red and white trim was $2,100.

Trump seemed to enjoy the festivities. The first lady's silk/satin blue bomber jacket with red and white trim was $2,100. play

Trump seemed to enjoy the festivities. The first lady's silk/satin blue bomber jacket with red and white trim was $2,100.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Source: Kate Bennett, AMIRI



But the Trumps left the party after the halftime show to head back to the White House aboard Air Force One.

But the Trumps left the party after the halftime show to head back to the White House aboard Air Force One. play

But the Trumps left the party after the halftime show to head back to the White House aboard Air Force One.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)


Trump tweeted a message of congratulations to the Eagles after the game. "Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!" he wrote.

Trump tweeted a message of congratulations to the Eagles after the game. "Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!" he wrote. play

Trump tweeted a message of congratulations to the Eagles after the game. "Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!" he wrote.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports 2 photos sum up Tom Brady’s heartbreaking night after Super Bowl heroics fall short
null
Sports The hero of the Patriots' Super Bowl 3 years ago didn't play a defensive snap against the Eagles and said the team 'gave up' on him
Doritos superbowl
Strategy All the ads that ran during the Super Bowl, in order
zach ertz
Sports The NFL's controversial and baffling catch rules came back to play a huge role in an all-time great Super Bowl