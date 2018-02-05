Sports :  Trump spent Super Bowl Sunday with cheerleaders at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort — and left the lavish party early

news

President Donald Trump spent his second Super Bowl in office at his exclusive Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Just like last year, he and first lady Melania Trump hosted a lavish party at the private club, where cheerleaders and a marching band livened up the festivities.

But the first couple left the party early. Here's how they spent Super Bowl Sunday:

The Florida Atlantic University Marching Band came to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. They performed "Hail to the Chief," "Boogie Wonderland," and "Shut Up and Dance."

Source: White House pool report

The school's cheerleaders were there, too.

Before the game started, Trump opted out of the traditional presidential interview and instead released a statement honoring members of the armed forces. "We hold them in our hearts and thank them for our freedom as we proudly stand for the national anthem," he said, in a thinly veiled shot at NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.

Source: Business Insider

Son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, son Barron Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump, and social media director Dan Scavino were at the event, too, according to the White House pool report.

Trump seemed to enjoy the festivities. The first lady's silk/satin blue bomber jacket with red and white trim was $2,100.

Source: Kate Bennett, AMIRI

But the Trumps left the party after the halftime show to head back to the White House aboard Air Force One.

Trump tweeted a message of congratulations to the Eagles after the game. "Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on a great Super Bowl victory!" he wrote.