Sports Trump's most outlandish, bombastic, and eye-popping tweets of 2017

President Donald Trump fired off more than 2,500 tweets in 2017. Many of them shook the world. Here are the most memorable ones.

President Donald Trump has tweeted that social media is the "Only way for me to get the truth out!"

President Donald Trump has tweeted that social media is the "Only way for me to get the truth out!"

(Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump did a lot of tweeting in 2017.

On many days, Trump's tweeting provided the headline material for his roller-coaster first year as president.

He attacked everyone from former President Barack Obama to actress Meryl Streep. He tweeted about the Russia investigation, "fake news," 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, his travel ban, television hosts, and often what was airing on the "Fox & Friends" morning show in real time.

In total, Trump smashed the "tweet" button more than 2,500 times in 2017. And he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Here are the 60 most outlandish, eye-popping, and bombastic Trump tweets of 2017:

When he chastised "so-called 'Russian hacking'"

When he chastised "so-called 'Russian hacking'"

When he chastised "so-called 'Russian hacking'"

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he hit back at Hollywood legend Meryl Streep for calling him out in an acceptance speech

When he hit back at Hollywood legend Meryl Streep for calling him out in an acceptance speech

When he hit back at Hollywood legend Meryl Streep for calling him out in an acceptance speech

(Donald J. Trump/Twitter)


When he asked if we are "living in Nazi Germany?"

When he asked if we are "living in Nazi Germany?"

When he asked if we are "living in Nazi Germany?"

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


The many times he tweeted about his defeated opponent Hillary Clinton

The many times he tweeted about his defeated opponent Hillary Clinton

The many times he tweeted about his defeated opponent Hillary Clinton

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he went after Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, for announcing he would not attend Trump's inauguration

When he went after Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, for announcing he would not attend Trump's inauguration

When he went after Democratic Rep. John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, for announcing he would not attend Trump's inauguration

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he blasted Saturday Night Live for a "not funny" and "terrible" cast

When he blasted Saturday Night Live for a "not funny" and "terrible" cast

When he blasted Saturday Night Live for a "not funny" and "terrible" cast

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he posted this photo and spawned a meme

When he posted this photo and spawned a meme

When he posted this photo and spawned a meme

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he promised a "major investigation into VOTER FRAUD"

When he promised a "major investigation into VOTER FRAUD"

When he promised a "major investigation into VOTER FRAUD"

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he said the reason he hurried to sign the travel ban was because, if he announced days in advance, many "bad 'dudes'" would "rush into our country"

When he said the reason he hurried to sign the travel ban was because, if he announced days in advance, many "bad 'dudes'" would "rush into our country"

When he said the reason he hurried to sign the travel ban was because, if he announced days in advance, many "bad 'dudes'" would "rush into our country"

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he weighed in on the debate over whether the travel ban was, in fact, "a BAN"

When he weighed in on the debate over whether the travel ban was, in fact, "a BAN"

When he weighed in on the debate over whether the travel ban was, in fact, "a BAN"

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he blasted a "so-called judge" — US District Judge James L. Robart — for temporarily blocking his travel ban

When he blasted a "so-called judge" — US District Judge James L. Robart — for temporarily blocking his travel ban

When he blasted a "so-called judge" — US District Judge James L. Robart — for temporarily blocking his travel ban

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he said the "FAKE NEWS media" was "the enemy of the American people"

When he said the "FAKE NEWS media" was "the enemy of the American people"

When he said the "FAKE NEWS media" was "the enemy of the American people"

(ProPublica/Twitter)


All of the times he went after Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal for his service during the Vietnam War

All of the times he went after Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal for his service during the Vietnam War

All of the times he went after Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal for his service during the Vietnam War

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against his travel ban, too

When the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against his travel ban, too

When the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against his travel ban, too

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he claimed Mark Cuban wasn't "smart enough to run for president!"

When he claimed Mark Cuban wasn't "smart enough to run for president!"

When he claimed Mark Cuban wasn't "smart enough to run for president!"

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he mocked Tom Perez for becoming DNC chair

When he mocked Tom Perez for becoming DNC chair

When he mocked Tom Perez for becoming DNC chair

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he pushed for an investigation into Chuck Schumer's ties to Russia over a photo posted in far-right media

When he pushed for an investigation into Chuck Schumer's ties to Russia over a photo posted in far-right media

When he pushed for an investigation into Chuck Schumer's ties to Russia over a photo posted in far-right media

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he baselessly accused former President Barack Obama of wire-tapping Trump Tower: "Bad (or sick) guy"

When he baselessly accused former President Barack Obama of wire-tapping Trump Tower: "Bad (or sick) guy"

When he baselessly accused former President Barack Obama of wire-tapping Trump Tower: "Bad (or sick) guy"

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he ripped Arnold Schwarzenegger for the demise of his "Apprentice" franchise

When he ripped Arnold Schwarzenegger for the demise of his "Apprentice" franchise

When he ripped Arnold Schwarzenegger for the demise of his "Apprentice" franchise

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he saw Snoop Dogg shoot someone dressed as Trump in a music video

When he saw Snoop Dogg shoot someone dressed as Trump in a music video

When he saw Snoop Dogg shoot someone dressed as Trump in a music video

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he said fired national security adviser Michael Flynn "should ask for immunity"

When he said fired national security adviser Michael Flynn "should ask for immunity"

When he said fired national security adviser Michael Flynn "should ask for immunity"

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he doubled-down on his idea that former President Andrew Jackson, a slave-owner, could have made a deal to prevent the Civil War

When he doubled-down on his idea that former President Andrew Jackson, a slave-owner, could have made a deal to prevent the Civil War

When he doubled-down on his idea that former President Andrew Jackson, a slave-owner, could have made a deal to prevent the Civil War

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he said fired FBI Director James Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes'" of their conversations

When he said fired FBI Director James Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes'" of their conversations

When he said fired FBI Director James Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes'" of their conversations

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he responded to a special counsel being appointed to lead the Russia investigation

When he responded to a special counsel being appointed to lead the Russia investigation

When he responded to a special counsel being appointed to lead the Russia investigation

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he said Russians "must be laughing at the US"

When he said Russians "must be laughing at the US"

When he said Russians "must be laughing at the US"

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he made a historic late-night typo

When he made a historic late-night typo

When he made a historic late-night typo

(ProPublica/Twitter)



When he said Kathy Griffin freaked out his 11-year-old son Barron with a photoshoot she did with a gory, Trump-like prop head

When he said Kathy Griffin freaked out his 11-year-old son Barron with a photoshoot she did with a gory, Trump-like prop head

When he said Kathy Griffin freaked out his 11-year-old son Barron with a photoshoot she did with a gory, Trump-like prop head

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he misrepresented what London Mayor Sadiq Khan said after a terror attack in his city

When he misrepresented what London Mayor Sadiq Khan said after a terror attack in his city

When he misrepresented what London Mayor Sadiq Khan said after a terror attack in his city

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he went off about the "TRAVEL BAN," potentially undermining his own lawyers' arguments in court

When he went off about the "TRAVEL BAN," potentially undermining his own lawyers' arguments in court

When he went off about the "TRAVEL BAN," potentially undermining his own lawyers' arguments in court

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he said the "FAKE" mainstream media hates that he uses social media

When he said the "FAKE" mainstream media hates that he uses social media

When he said the "FAKE" mainstream media hates that he uses social media

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he got to give his two cents on Comey's testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee

When he got to give his two cents on Comey's testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee

When he got to give his two cents on Comey's testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he kept tweeting about Russia

When he kept tweeting about Russia

When he kept tweeting about Russia

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he started going after his deputy attorney general

When he started going after his deputy attorney general

When he started going after his deputy attorney general

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he saw the Washington Post story about how the Obama administration bungled its response to Russian interference

When he saw the Washington Post story about how the Obama administration bungled its response to Russian interference

When he saw the Washington Post story about how the Obama administration bungled its response to Russian interference

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he made a wild claim about MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski and a "face-lift"

When he made a wild claim about MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski and a "face-lift"

When he made a wild claim about MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski and a "face-lift"

(Donald J. Trump/Twitter)


When he posted an edited video of him assaulting CNN

When he posted an edited video of him assaulting CNN

When he posted an edited video of him assaulting CNN

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he talked about teaming up with Russian President Vladimir Putin on cybersecurity

When he talked about teaming up with Russian President Vladimir Putin on cybersecurity

When he talked about teaming up with Russian President Vladimir Putin on cybersecurity

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he said most politicians would have taken the meeting with Russians that his son Donald Trump Jr. did during the campaign

When he said most politicians would have taken the meeting with Russians that his son Donald Trump Jr. did during the campaign

When he said most politicians would have taken the meeting with Russians that his son Donald Trump Jr. did during the campaign

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he said everyone is in agreement that he's allowed to pardon anyone

When he said everyone is in agreement that he's allowed to pardon anyone

When he said everyone is in agreement that he's allowed to pardon anyone

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he unloaded on his "beleaguered" attorney general

When he unloaded on his "beleaguered" attorney general

When he unloaded on his "beleaguered" attorney general

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he announced that he would ban transgender Americans from serving in the military

When he announced that he would ban transgender Americans from serving in the military

When he announced that he would ban transgender Americans from serving in the military

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he insisted that he did not call the White House "a dump"

When he insisted that he did not call the White House "a dump"

When he insisted that he did not call the White House "a dump"

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he talked of "heel"ing the nation after Charlottesville

When he talked of "heel"ing the nation after Charlottesville

When he talked of "heel"ing the nation after Charlottesville

(ProPublica/Twitter)


When he said he was "sad" about the removal of Confederate monuments

When he said he was "sad" about the removal of Confederate monuments

When he said he was "sad" about the removal of Confederate monuments

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



The many times he tweeted about Republican Sen. Bob Corker

The many times he tweeted about Republican Sen. Bob Corker

The many times he tweeted about Republican Sen. Bob Corker

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he pardoned disgraced Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio while Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas

When he pardoned disgraced Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio while Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas

When he pardoned disgraced Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio while Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he said Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn't come to the White House

When he said Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn't come to the White House

When he said Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn't come to the White House

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he attacked the NFL over and over again for players' national anthem protests

When he attacked the NFL over and over again for players' national anthem protests

When he attacked the NFL over and over again for players' national anthem protests

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he blasted the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico amid the fallout of Hurricane Maria

When he blasted the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico amid the fallout of Hurricane Maria

When he blasted the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico amid the fallout of Hurricane Maria

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he coined a new nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

When he coined a new nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

When he coined a new nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he feuded with Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson over his response to a slain soldier's family

When he feuded with Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson over his response to a slain soldier's family

When he feuded with Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson over his response to a slain soldier's family

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he had the chance to respond to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, getting arrested

When he had the chance to respond to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, getting arrested

When he had the chance to respond to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, getting arrested

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he asked why Kim Jong Un would "insult me by calling me 'old'"

When he asked why Kim Jong Un would "insult me by calling me 'old'"

When he asked why Kim Jong Un would "insult me by calling me 'old'"

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he tangled with basketball dad LaVar Ball

When he tangled with basketball dad LaVar Ball

When he tangled with basketball dad LaVar Ball

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he decided to speak out on Democratic Sen. Al Franken's alleged sexual misconduct

When he decided to speak out on Democratic Sen. Al Franken's alleged sexual misconduct

When he decided to speak out on Democratic Sen. Al Franken's alleged sexual misconduct

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he inexplicably did this

When he inexplicably did this

When he inexplicably did this

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


When he asked people to check out the pasts of top NBC executives after Matt Lauer was fired, and appeared to promote a right-wing conspiracy theory that MSNBC's Joe Scarborough murdered an intern

When he asked people to check out the pasts of top NBC executives after Matt Lauer was fired, and appeared to promote a right-wing conspiracy theory that MSNBC's Joe Scarborough murdered an intern

When he asked people to check out the pasts of top NBC executives after Matt Lauer was fired, and appeared to promote a right-wing conspiracy theory that MSNBC's Joe Scarborough murdered an intern

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he had the chance to respond to Flynn, his former national security adviser, pleading guilty for lying to the FBI

When he had the chance to respond to Flynn, his former national security adviser, pleading guilty for lying to the FBI

When he had the chance to respond to Flynn, his former national security adviser, pleading guilty for lying to the FBI

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



When he called for the Washington Post to fire a reporter

When he called for the Washington Post to fire a reporter

When he called for the Washington Post to fire a reporter

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)



And finally, when he suggested that Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand "would do anything" for a campaign donation

And finally, when he suggested that Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand "would do anything" for a campaign donation

And finally, when he suggested that Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand "would do anything" for a campaign donation

(Twitter/RealDonaldTrump)


