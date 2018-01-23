Sports :  Unfortunate timing made it look like the Bucks were celebrating the firing of Jason Kidd on Twitter

news

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd was fired on Monday evening in a surprising midseason move.

On Twitter, it temporarily appeared as though the Bucks were celebrating his departure, as balloons fell over the screen for the Bucks' birthday.

The comedy of errors was fixed soon after it was discovered, but not before many basketball fans took note of the awkward moment.



An unfortunate comedy of errors led some basketball fans to believe that the Milwaukee Bucks were celebrating the firing of head coach Jason Kidd with a post on the team's Twitter account Monday evening.

Kidd was relieved of his duties on Monday in a move that surprised many — even Kidd himself apparently didn't find out he had lost his job before the reports became public. Adding insult to injury for the former Bucks coach was the fact that for a while, the Bucks official Twitter account was dropping balloons, in what appeared to be a celebration of the news.

The move left some fans confused.

But rather than a jab at the Bucks former coach on his way out the door, the moment was instead simply a case of bad timing. January 22, 2018 happens to be the Bucks' 50th anniversary as a franchise, or 50th "birthday" if you will.

With the Bucks' birthday set on Twitter, any user that came to their profile on Monday would be greeted with balloons in celebration — it just so happened that news less positive in nature happened to break on the same day.

Adding to the confusion even more was the fact that many Bucks fans were in fact celebrating their coach's departure.

The Bucks removed their birthday from their page soonafter they realized what was happening, presumably in hopes of avoiding any further confusion.

With Kidd out, the Bucks will turn to assistant coach Joe Prunty to take over as interim head coach, but with a ton of young talent and upward potential, the job is expected to be one of the most attractive jobs on the market come next season.



The Bucks will play their first game without Kidd at the helm just hours after his firing was announced — taking on the Suns in Milwaukee.