Sports :  US moves up medal table with big day at the Winter Olympics

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Check out the complete 2018 Winter Olympics medal count

Image
(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

We are well into the second week of the 2018 Winter Olympics and 230 medals have been awarded in 76 events.

Below is the Winter Olympics medal table through Sunday.

So far, 27 different countries have won medals,with Latvia becoming the latest country to join the part with their bronze medal in the 2-man bobsleigh.

Meanwhile, after the US had a disappointing opening week, things picked up on Wednesday in Pyeongchang with four medals. That included gold in the cross-country ladies' team sprint where Jessica Diggins overcame a deficit in the final 50 meters to win by less than half a ski length. The US now has 16 medals, tied for fourth, but still well behind the leaders, Norway with 33.

gus kentworthy olympics
Firmino and Holgate became involved in a heated spat after the Everton defender pushed the Brazilian over the advertising boards
Canada do battle.
Blaise of glory: Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi is back in training
