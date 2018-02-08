Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  US speed skater had a great reaction to the panic flooding the Olympics over a norovirus outbreak


Sports US speed skater had a great reaction to the panic flooding the Olympics over a norovirus outbreak

  • Published: , Refreshed:

While Olympic organizers rush to contain a norovirus outbreak, at least one athlete says nothing will stop him from competing.

pyeongchang olympics mask play

pyeongchang olympics mask
  • There is a norovirus outbreak at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
  • Over a thousand people have been quarantined and organizers are trying to inform athletes about how to stay healthy.
  • One speed skater said nothing would stop him from competing, comparing the norovirus to Michael Jordan playing through the flu.


The norovirus outbreak at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang has organizers taking every possible precaution.

As The New York Times' Andrew Keh detailed, bottles of hand sanitizer have popped up at every turn, and athletes are required to take a dollop before entering the cafeteria. There are signs about proper sneezing and coughing etiquette and Olympic teams are informing their athletes about how to stay healthy.

But not every athlete is panicked, or at least willing to succumb to norovirus, which can cause bouts of vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. US speed skater Mitchell Whitmore told Keh he's competing no matter what.

"If Michael Jordan can play through the flu, I can race with the virus," he said. "If I break my leg, I'm still racing."

It would be a cruel bit of irony if these Olympics were hit with any sort of widespread sickness. In the lead-up to the Rio Olympics in 2016, there was great fear about how the polluted water and Zika outbreak would affect athletes. Luckily, there were very few cases of athletes getting sick and the games seemed to run smoothly.

According to Keh, more than a thousand people have already been quarantined to try and prevent the outbreak. But for athletes who have trained all of their lives to get to this level, nothing will stop them from competing.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Josh McDaniels' last-second decision to spurn the Colts for the...bullet
2 Zylofon Boss Young millionaire promises IBO lightweight champion Game...bullet
3 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on April 13, 2017.
Sports Meet North Korea's mysterious 'princess' Kim Yo Jong — the 20-something sister of Kim Jong Un who disappeared for 7 years and is making a landmark trip to South Korea for the Olympics
isaiah thomas
Sports Cavs and Lakers pull off a blockbuster trade that sends Isaiah Thomas out of Cleveland just weeks into his disastrous tenure
West Bromwich Albion's striker Jay Rodriguez celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English FA Cup fourth round football match against Liverpool January 27, 2018
Football West Brom's Rodriguez charged by FA over racist abuse
Winter Olympics
Tech People at the Olympics are violently ill and vomiting, and officials are worried about a highly contagious outbreak