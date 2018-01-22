Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports USWNT midfielder Julie Ertz had an emotional reaction after learning her husband was going to the Super Bowl

Julie and Zach Ertz are a true sports power couple, and Sunday was a day neither will soon forget.

  • Julie Ertz plays midfield for the USWNT and is married to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.
  • With both the Eagles and USWNT playing on Sunday, Julie Ertz had to wait until after her match ended before she knew the outcome of the Eagles game, and had an emotional reaction upon learning her husband was going to the Super Bowl.
  • After a reporter showed Zach Ertz his wife's reaction on the sideline, he broke down a bit in the Eagles locker room as well.


Zach and Julie Ertz are a true sports power couple — Zach is a star tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Julie plays midfield for the U.S. Women's National Team.

On Sunday both were in action, with the Eagles trying to take down the Minnesota Vikings to earn a spot in the Super Bowl and the USWNT busy with a match against Norway.

Despite the two competing on opposite coasts, the couple was surprisingly in sync. Just minutes after Julie netted the go-ahead goal for the USWNT, Zach came down with his longest catch of the day to set the Eagles up for a field goal just before halftime.

Once the final whistles had blown, both the Eagles and the USWNT were victorious. Upon learning that her husband was going to the Super Bowl, Julie became quite emotional, embracing her teammates on the sidelines.

As that video started to float around the Internet, a reporter offered to show the video to Zach, who himself became quite emotional upon seeing his wife's reaction.

With the USWNT team off until March, hopefully Julie will be able to take a few days of practice off to join Zach and the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl on February 4. And if everything keeps going in favor of the Ertz family, Zach might find himself watching Julie in her next match as a Super Bowl Champion.

