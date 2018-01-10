Sports :  We just witnessed the greatest 24 months in sports championship history

Alabama's thrilling win over Georgia was just the latest of great championship performances in the past two years.
If it seems like all major sports championships are dramatic or historic these days, it is because that has become the norm.
On Monday night, Alabama completed an improbable comeback with a backup quarterback to force overtime and beat Georgia to win the college football national championship. That was just the latest incredible championship-winning event among major North American sports in the last 24 months.
In fact, of the biggest sports — NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball — only two or three of the championship events in the past two years were not dramatic or historic.
We had overtimes, dramatic endings, blown leads, unforeseen heroes, the end of epic championship droughts, and some of the biggest comebacks in sports history featuring athletes who will go down as some of the greatest ever.
Here is a look back at the past 24 months in sports championships and why they stand up to any 2-year span in North American sports history.
Alabama and Clemson played the first of their three-consecutive college football playoff matchups. Clemson held a three-point lead after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, the two teams combined to score five touchdowns and 40 points as Alabama pulled out a 45-40 win.
Villanova's Kris Jenkins hit a shot that will go down in sports history, winning the NCAA men's basketball championship with a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Jordan Spieth led after each of the first three rounds and had built a four-stroke lead with nine holes to go. He then played the next three holes at 6-over, including the infamous 12th hole where he hit two straight shots into the water.
One of the few events we are not including is the ho-hum 2017 NBA Finals, despite including several future Hall of Famers and all-time greats. But that's OK because the 2016 matchup between these two teams was an all-timer itself. Despite losing Games 5 and 6 to even the series, the Warriors held a 4-point lead in Game 7 with just over five minutes to go. But the Cavs outscored the Warriors 10-2 over the final five minutes to win the title.
After the Cubs won Games 5 and 6, it looked like they were going to cruise to an easy win in Game 7. They led 6-3 in the eighth inning, but blew that lead and the Indians forced extra innings. After the Cubs scored twice in the top of the tenth, things got tense again in the bottom half of the inning, but a grounder to Kris Bryant ended the most famous championship drought in sports.
In the rematch of the 2016 championship game, it was Alabama who blew a second-half lead this time. The Crimson Tide led by ten late in the third quarter, but Clemson scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns. The last came in the final seconds to win 35-31.
Despite the greatness of the New England Patriots dynasty, they like to make things interesting in their Super Bowl wins. The combination of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady won its fifth championship in Super Bowl 51 after trailing 28-3 in the second half. For the Falcons and their fans, it was a championship meltdown that they won't soon forget.
The 2017 Stanley Cup Final did not have a Game 7 like some of the other big series recently, but it was still a thriller. It had the Penguins going for a repeat and the upstart Predators and their fish-throwing fans. It also had controversy as the Predators looked like they might force a Game 7 when they scored to go up 1-0 in Game 6. But the official lost sight of the puck and inadvertently blew his whistle, negating the goal. The Pens then scored twice in the final 90 seconds — one an empty-netter — to claim the Cup.
Game 7 was not the most thrilling ever, but it was a Game 7 that ended an otherwise thrilling World Series. It was new Evil Empire versus the new Kings of Moneyball. It was a $250 million payroll versus the team that had lost 111 games just four years earlier. Five of the seven games were decided one or two runs and two of the games went to extra innings. In the end, the Astros won their first championship.
These are all things that happened to Alabama during the national championship game: A player collapsed on sideline. Another player tried to fight somebody on his own sideline. They scored no points in the first half. They missed two field goals, including one at the end of regulation. They couldn't stop Georgia on third-and-long. Their starting quarterback threw for just 21 yards and got benched. A true-freshman quarterback was forced into meaningful action for the first time all season. And oh by the way, they won the national title with a long touchdown in overtime.
