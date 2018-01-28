Sports :  WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Bill Belichick's big-name coaching staff from his first Super Bowl

news

The New England Patriots have won yet another AFC championship and will face the Philadelphia Eagles as they go for their second straight Super Bowl win and their sixth Lombardi Trophy in 17 years.

The two constants throughout the Patriots' dominance have been the ageless Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick and it all started in 2001. It was Brady and Belichick's second season together, they went 11-5, won the famous "tuck rule" game in the playoffs, and later beat the heavily favored St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl with an Adam Vinatieri field goal on the final play of the game.

In addition to some memorable players, Belichick's coaching staff was filled with some memorable names and several went on to become head coaches. Amazingly, they are all still in the NFL world and most are still coaching.

Below we look back at Belichick's first Super Bowl coaching staff and see what they are up to today.

Bill Belichick was in his second season as head coach of the Patriots after previously serving as head coach of the Browns. He was also head coach of the Jets for one day after Bill Parcells stepped down. Belichick later changed his mind and joined the Patriots.

Belichick is now in his 18th season as head coach of the Patriots. He has won eight AFC titles and is going for his sixth Super Bowl win.

Charlie Weis came with Belichick from the Jets to the Patriots in 2000 to be his offensive coordinator.

Weis later left and spent eight seasons as a head coach in college at Notre Dame and Kansas. He went 41-49, including 22-43 over the last six seasons. He recently told ESPN he hopes to coach again.

Source: ESPN

Romeo Crennel also came to the Patriots from the Jets with Belichick to serve as defensive coordinator.

Crennel left the Pats in 2005 to be the head coach of the Browns. In four seasons with the Browns and later two seasons as head coach of the Chiefs, he went 28-55. He is now the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans.

Eric Mangini was the defensive backs coach for the Pats, having worked with Belichick on the Browns and Jets previously.

Mangini left the Pats to become the head coach of the Jets, something Belichick did not approve of. Their relationship fell apart completely thanks to Mangini's role in Spygate. He would later serve as head coach of the Browns and most recently as a defensive coordinator under Chip Kelly with the 49ers. He's now an analyst with FS1 and recently told ESPN he is hoping to reconcile with Belichick.

Source: ESPN

Josh McDaniels' first job in the NFL was as a personnel assistant with the 2001 Patriots.

McDaniels eventually rose to offensive coordinator before leaving to become the head coach of the Broncos. In 2012 he returned to the Pats as offensive coordinator and has been with the Patriots for all five of their Super Bowl wins. McDaniels is a candidate to become the next head coach of the Colts after the Super Bowl.

When Belichick joined the Patriots, he hired Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Rob Ryan to be his linebackers coach.

After Ryan left the Patriots he served as the defensive coordinator for five different teams. Most recently he was with the Buffalo Bills under brother Rex Ryan. Ryan now serves as an analyst for FS1. He also hosts a show on Fox Sports Radio.

Ivan Fears was the wide receivers coach for the 2001 Patriots.

In 2002, Fears switched to running backs coach and has remained in that position ever since.

Brian Daboll was a rookie NFL coach in 2001 as a defensive assistant.

Daboll stayed with the Pats until 2006 and then bounced around the NFL and college. Over the next 11 seasons he spent time with six different teams, including a second stint with the Patriots. Most recently he was the offensive coordinator for the 2017 national championship Alabama team. There was speculation that Daboll would replace Josh McDaniels as the Pats' offensive coordinator. Instead, the Buffalo Bills snagged him before the Pats had a shot and made Daboll their offensive coordinator.

Jeff Davidson was the Pats' assistant offensive line coach. After seven seasons with the Patriots, he spent time with the Browns, Panthers, Vikings, and Chargers. He just completed his first season as the o-line coach with the Broncos.

Pepper Johnson was an assistant linebackers coach when he started his coaching career.

Johnson was with Belichick until 2013 before joining the staff in Buffalo, and later the New York Jets. He was let go by the Jets after the 2016 season. Johnson did not coach in 2017.

Dante Scarnecchia was Belichick's offensive line coach and assistant head coach in 2001.

Scarnecchia has spent 32 of the last 36 seasons as a Patriots assistant under six different head coaches. He retired after the 2013 season, but returned in 2016 to resume his role as o-line coach.

Brad Seely was Belichick's special teams coach for his first nine years in Foxborough.

Seely left to become the assistant head coach in Cleveland and later San Francisco. He was with the Raiders this past season but was hired to be the special teams coach in Houston after the season.

Now check what the players on that team are up to now.