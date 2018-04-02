Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Stunning photo captures the joy and heartbreak of March Madness


Sports Stunning photo captures the joy and heartbreak of March Madness

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The joy and sadness of March Madness was captured in a perfect photo of Notre Dame's game-winner over Mississippi State.

(Tony Dejak/AP)

  • Notre Dame beat Mississippi on Sunday to win the NCAA Tournament.
  • Notre Dame's Arike Ogunbowale hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift Notre Dame to the win.
  • An incredible photo from The Associated Press captured Notre Dame's celebration while a dejected Mississippi State player walked off the court.


Notre Dame beat Mississippi State to win the NCAA Tournament on Sunday thanks to a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Arike Ogunbowale.

With three seconds on the clock on Sunday, Ogunbowale caught the ball, ran to the elbow, and launched a contested three-pointer that found the bottom of the net as time expired.

The shot resulted in a joyous celebration from Notre Dame, and of course, a brutal walk-off for Mississippi State, which only had to defend for three more seconds to force an overtime.

Tony Dejak of the Associated Press captured the moment in an incredible photo, showing Notre Dame celebrating and hugging Ogunbowale in the background, while Mississippi State's Blair Schaefer walked off the court, dejected.

If this doesn't sum up March Madness, we're not sure what does.

(Tony Dejak/AP)
