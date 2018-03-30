news

Former Ghana international Sulley Muntari has been criticised after appearing to offer a sexist response to a female reporter's question on the Deportivo coach.

Sulley, who plays for Deportivo, was asked Muntari to assess the technical capabilities of Deportivo coach and close friend Clarence Seedorf who has won only three points out of a possible 21 since taking charge of the team.

He has become embroiled in a sexism row after responding controversially to that question from a female journalist during a press conference at his club side Deportivo La Coruña on March 22.

According to Muntari, he was not going to vent his spleen simply because she is a woman.

"I'm not going to answer you in a bad way because you're a woman and I have to respond politely," Muntari retorted before the club's translator intervened.

Another journalist probed further, questioning the 33-year-old player about his now controversial response.

"I know how to talk when I'm with men and how to talk when I'm with women. I speak to her as if she were my wife, being respectful. There are people who make me softer, like children, women or the elderly. If you have my same size, I am the way I am," he explained.

Muntari, a former Ghana international joined the relegation-threatened Deportivo on a free transfer after a successful trial period at the club.