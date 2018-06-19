Pulse.com.gh logo
Super Eagles will get winning bonus of N5.4M if Iceland loses


  • Published:

Super Eagles will get a winning bonus of $15,000 (approximately N5.4 million) if the team wins Iceland on Friday, June 22, 2018.

Super Eagles will get winning bonus of N5.4M if Iceland loses play These are the words of Nigeria's Buhari to Super Eagles ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup (Twitter/Aso Rock)

 

  • Nigeria's sports minister, Solomon Dalung has upped the winning bonus of the Super Eagles team in Russia should Iceland lose on June 22.

  • The Super Eagles team is expected to play the second match on June 22, 2018, against Iceland in Volgograd.

Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung said he personally added $5,000 to the team’s winning bonus of initial $10,000 to further motivate the players.

“I personally added $5,000 to their winning bonus to motivate the team, but we must still keep our hopes alive because this is just the beginning,” Dalung said.

The winning bonus increase is coming few days after Nigeria lost 2-0 to Croatia at the two countries’ World Cup opening match in Kaliningrad, Russia.

Chelsea winger Victor Moses, on the far left, will likely lead Nigeria's attack against Croatia play

ALSO READ: Here’s how much Nigeria’s Super Eagles have received ahead of World Cup

The Iceland team had drawn the country’s first match against Argentina and is aiming at winning the Nigerian side to top the Group D.

Before the winning bonus increase announcement by the Sports Minister, an energy company and one of the major sponsors of the Super Eagles, Aiteo group had also promised to spoil the Nigerian side.

Aiteo promised a $50,000 reward for the Super Eagles should the team win any of its three matches without conceiving any goal.

The Super Eagles' loss to Croatia on June 16, 2018 had elicited a mixed reaction from Nigerians in Nigeria and in diaspora on Twitter.

