According to Malmo FF website, the 23-year-old midfielder's actions "are incompatible with the club's values."
The termination comes after he was found guilty of raping an under aged girl.
Last week a Swedish court sentenced Kingsley Sarfo to 32 months in prison for having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in an apartment and in a public toilet.
The court also ordered him to pay 150,000 kronor ($17,260) to compensate the girl, adding he will be deported after jail and banned from returning to Sweden for a period of 10 years.