Top Swedish club Malmo FF in Malmo Sweden has terminated the contract of Ghanaian international, Kingsley Sarfo.

The termination comes after he was found guilty of raping an under aged girl.

According to Malmo FF website, the 23-year-old midfielder's actions "are incompatible with the club's values."

Last week a Swedish court sentenced Kingsley Sarfo to 32 months in prison for having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl in an apartment and in a public toilet.

The court also ordered him to pay 150,000 kronor ($17,260) to compensate the girl, adding he will be deported after jail and banned from returning to Sweden for a period of 10 years.