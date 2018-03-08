Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Take a look at the massive, sleek $2.6 billion stadium the Rams and Chargers will call home


Take a look at the massive, sleek $2.6 billion stadium the Rams and Chargers will call home

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The LA Stadium will host Chargers and Rams games and comes with retail and residential space.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)

In 2020, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers hope to share a stadium in Inglewood, California.

The LA Stadium, which will house both teams, is a massive, sprawling $2.6 billion project that will host year-round sports and entertainment events. It's also slated to host the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Olympics in L.A.

Renderings of the arena show a sleek, state-of-the-art, open-air building, with plenty of restaurants and bars, community spaces, and the in-vogue "halo" scoreboard the Atlanta Falcons brought to the NFL.

Take a look at the renderings below:

The entire complex sprawls over 298 acres just outside of L.A.

The entire complex sprawls over 298 acres just outside of L.A.

The entire complex sprawls over 298 acres just outside of L.A.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


The complex will include retail and residential space.

The complex will include retail and residential space.

The complex will include retail and residential space.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


The space is pretty scenic.

The space is pretty scenic.

The space is pretty scenic.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


The outdoor area certainly has an L.A.-vibe.

The outdoor area certainly has an L.A.-vibe.

The outdoor area certainly has an L.A.-vibe.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


The big, open-air "Champions Plaza" lets visitors into the stadium.

The big, open-air "Champions Plaza" lets visitors into the stadium.

The big, open-air "Champions Plaza" lets visitors into the stadium.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


Once inside, visitors are welcomed to a sprawling entryway that leads to the seats.

Once inside, visitors are welcomed to a sprawling entryway that leads to the seats.

Once inside, visitors are welcomed to a sprawling entryway that leads to the seats.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


There are some airy community spaces.

There are some airy community spaces.

There are some airy community spaces.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


The venue itself is bright and offers good views even from the nosebleeds.

The venue itself is bright and offers good views even from the nosebleeds.

The venue itself is bright and offers good views even from the nosebleeds.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


A look at the "halo" scoreboard.

A look at the "halo" scoreboard.

A look at the "halo" scoreboard.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


The mid-field view...

The mid-field view...

The mid-field view...

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


And the end zone view. The open-air sections at the end zones might allow for some nice breezes on the field.

And the end zone view. The open-air sections at the end zones might allow for some nice breezes on the field.

And the end zone view. The open-air sections at the end zones might allow for some nice breezes on the field.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


The open concourses are a nice touch.

The open concourses are a nice touch.

The open concourses are a nice touch.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


The suites are pretty standard.

The suites are pretty standard.

The suites are pretty standard.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


There are over 13,000 premium seats available, and some clubs come with sleek-looking spaces.

There are over 13,000 premium seats available, and some clubs come with sleek-looking spaces.

There are over 13,000 premium seats available, and some clubs come with sleek-looking spaces.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


There are three different tiers of premium seats and they come with some varying benefits.

There are three different tiers of premium seats and they come with some varying benefits.

There are three different tiers of premium seats and they come with some varying benefits.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


More community spaces for people to gather.

More community spaces for people to gather.

More community spaces for people to gather.

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


The dining options are described as "state of the art."

The dining options are described as "state of the art."

The dining options are described as "state of the art."

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


There are even trendy-looking bars!

There are even trendy-looking bars!

There are even trendy-looking bars!

(HKS Architects/Chargers)


Now check out renderings of the similarly modern-looking arena the Milwaukee Bucks are building...

Now check out renderings of the similarly modern-looking arena the Milwaukee Bucks are building...

Now check out renderings of the similarly modern-looking arena the Milwaukee Bucks are building...

(Via Milwaukee Bucks)

Take a look at the gorgeous $524 million arena the Milwaukee Bucks are building in the city's downtown area >



