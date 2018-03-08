Take a look at the massive, sleek $2.6 billion stadium the Rams and Chargers will call home

news
In 2020, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers hope to share a stadium in Inglewood, California.
The LA Stadium, which will house both teams, is a massive, sprawling $2.6 billion project that will host year-round sports and entertainment events. It's also slated to host the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Olympics in L.A.
Renderings of the arena show a sleek, state-of-the-art, open-air building, with plenty of restaurants and bars, community spaces, and the in-vogue "halo" scoreboard the Atlanta Falcons brought to the NFL.
Take a look at the renderings below:
The entire complex sprawls over 298 acres just outside of L.A. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
The complex will include retail and residential space. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
The space is pretty scenic. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
The outdoor area certainly has an L.A.-vibe. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
The big, open-air "Champions Plaza" lets visitors into the stadium. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
Once inside, visitors are welcomed to a sprawling entryway that leads to the seats. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
There are some airy community spaces. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
The venue itself is bright and offers good views even from the nosebleeds. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
A look at the "halo" scoreboard. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
The mid-field view... (HKS Architects/Chargers)
And the end zone view. The open-air sections at the end zones might allow for some nice breezes on the field. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
The open concourses are a nice touch. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
The suites are pretty standard. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
There are over 13,000 premium seats available, and some clubs come with sleek-looking spaces. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
There are three different tiers of premium seats and they come with some varying benefits. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
More community spaces for people to gather. (HKS Architects/Chargers)
The dining options are described as "state of the art." (HKS Architects/Chargers)
There are even trendy-looking bars! (HKS Architects/Chargers)
