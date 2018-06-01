The 10 richest Africans playing at the 2018 World Cup

news

African players have been well remunerated for their participation and efforts in securing good places for some of the biggest European and English clubs a place in history.

A number of the richest African players will be playing against their club's teammates while others will try to make a name for themselves as the 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 2018.

This article is part of the Business Insider SSA’s 2018 World Cup reportage of the 32 countries who have qualified for Russia. Business Insider SSA is running various articles in the run-up to the global tournament kicking off on June 14 2018.

As the football club season ended with the UEFA Champions League finals on Saturday, May 26, 2018, the FIFA World Cup is the next footballing event on the front burner.

32 teams will be slugging it out to win the most coveted football trophy in the world. 115 African footballers - from the five African countries that qualified for the event - will be participating alongside other players from other continents of the world.

It is without a doubt that the last football season had its fair share of money domination with the 32 teams that participated in the Champions League sharing a total of $1.2 billion. In the same vein, the Premier League clubs collectively spent over a billion pounds on signings, while Paris Saint-Germain broke the world transfer record when it spent €222 million (£200 million) on Neymar.

Here is a list of 10 richest African footballers who would be representing the five African countries that qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Russia using their estimated net worth data from the Financial application- Finapp, Forbes, and football website transfer Market UK.

Youssef Msakni