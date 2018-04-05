The 17 best photos from the 2018 Masters so far

news

This weekend, the best golfers in the world have gathered at Augusta National to compete in the Masters.

Augusta National is one of the most incredible courses on the planet, with pristine conditions, gorgeous views, and years of tradition. While there are plenty of quirks to Augusta National — from its low prices on food and beer to its arcane rules for patrons — it undoubtedly offers golfers and fans alike a once in a lifetime opportunity to take in an unbelievably beautiful space.

Below you can take a look at some of the best shots taken at the Masters.

The Masters began with the Par 3 contest on Wednesday, where golfers can relax and enjoy the course with their families before the competition begins in earnest. Here, Jhonattan Vegas walks the course with his wife and child.

Golfers let loose a bit during the Par 3 contest, with players skipping their balls across the water and onto the green, much to the delight of the gathered spectators.

The Wednesday before the Masters is also a great day to get some autographs — it's not often you can get this close to Jack Nicklaus.

After a full day of hunting, some golf fans can come back with quite a collection of signatures.

Nicklaus played in the Par 3 contest, but it was his grandson Gary who stole the show, hitting the first hole-in-one of his life while caddying for his grandfather.

The Nicklaus family wasn't the only one celebrating — Jimmy Walker was a proud father after his son Mclain sank a putt.

Sometimes the celebrating can go a bit too far though, as Tony Finau learned the hard way. Finau hit an ace and ran towards the green to celebrate, only to immediately roll his ankle and fall to the ground. After popping his ankle back into place, Finau got back to work, and ended up having a fantastic first round.

Once famously single, Rickie Fowler now has a partner to share the Par 3 contest with, walking the course with his girlfriend Allison Stokke.

Augusta National is a place built on tradition.

To start the first round of the competition, former champions Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player took part in the opening tee ceremony.

From there, all eyes were on the pros as they took the course.

Tiger Woods is back at Augusta National after a two year absence, much to the delight of golf fans around the world.

Needless to say, when he approached his ball to make a shot, he commanded the attention of the crowd.

Jason Day had an interesting first round, with his tee shot landing in a patrons drink, leaving him to consult with a rules official on how to proceed.

Day got his ball back, and the patron got to finish a beer he will never forget.

While fans at Augusta National abide by a strict set of rules, the reward they get for following them is some of the best views that golf has to offer.

There's no course on Earth quite like Augusta National.

