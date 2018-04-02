The 25 highest-paid golfers of all time on the PGA Tour

As is so often the case in golf, everyone on this list is chasing Tiger.
To the surprise of absolutely no one, Tiger Woods is the highest earning golfer of all time, and it's not even close.
Woods has made nearly $25 million more than the PGA Tour's second-highest all-time earner, Phil Mickelson. For further context, Woods' PGA Tour earnings are more than twice those of Dustin Johnson, the tour's fifth-highest all-time earner himself.
However, fortunately for Woods' competitors, there has still been plenty of prize money in golf to go around. Below, we take a look at the highest earners on the PGA Tour of all time.
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $32,123,130
PGA Tour wins: 14
One thing to know: Perry is a fan of drag racing and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
Nationality: South Korea
Earnings: $32,282,347
PGA Tour wins: 8
One thing to know: Choi was a powerlifter as a teenager before turning to golf
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $32,603,444
PGA Tour wins: 8
One thing to know: Graduated from Vanderbilt with a degree in Communications.
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $33,884,793
Major championships: 1
PGA Tour wins: 12
One thing to know: He ran the White Rock Marathon in Dallas in under four hours
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $34,793,023
PGA Tour wins: 2
One thing to know: Howell was born and raised in August, Georgia, the home of The Masters.
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $35,813,621
Major championships: 1
PGA Tour wins: 6
One thing to know: Cink is an avid outdoorsman who loves camping and hiking
Nationality: England
Earnings: $35,944,517
PGA Tour wins: 5
One thing to know: Released his own collection of wines in 2008.
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $36,375,582
Major championships: 3
PGA Tour wins: 11
One thing to know: Has a special-needs sister, Ellie, whom he's called his hero.
Nationality: Northern Ireland
Earnings: $38,284,065
Major championships: 4
PGA Tour wins: 14
One thing to know: McIlroy is a Manchester United supporter.
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $39,936,543
Major championships: 2
PGA Tour wins: 11
One thing to know: Opened his own candy store in Penascola, Florida, called Bubba's Sweet Shop, and his Mom sometimes works behind the counter there.
Nationality: Australia
Earnings: $40,272,953
Major championships: 1
PGA Tour wins: 11
One thing to know: Day's father, who got him into the sport, passed away when Day was 12.
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $41,840,270
Major championships: 1
Overall wins: 13 wins
One thing to know: Opened his own training center, the David Toms Academy, in his hometown of Shreveport
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $42,827,943
PGA Tour wins: 7
One thing to know: His wife was a tennis player at Georgia Tech
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $43,296,713
Major championships: 2
PGA Tour wins: 12
One thing to know: He is a huge fan of both Drake University and the University of Iowa athletics
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $43,586,344
PGA Tour wins: 14 (12 PGA Tour wins, 2 PGA Tour Champions wins)
One thing to know: His wife served as his caddie for portions of his career.
Nationality: England
Earnings: $43,792,365
Major championships: 1
PGA Tour wins: 8
One thing to know: Rose was originally born in South Africa. He moved to England at age five.
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $44,614,145
Major championships: 1
PGA Tour wins: 21
One thing to know: In 2013 the USGA gave him the Bob Jones award, the organization's highest honor
Nationality: Australia
Earnings: $47,229,313
Major championships: 1
PGA Tour wins: 13
One thing to know: Scott's charitable foundation endowed has endowed a scholarship to study Business and Sports Management at Griffith University in Australia.
Nationality: Spain
Earnings: $47,952,884
Major championships: 1
PGA Tour wins: 10
One thing to know: Garcia is the club president of a fourth-division soccer team in Spain.
Nationality: South Africa
Earnings: $48,978,472
Major championships: 4
PGA Tour wins: 19
One thing to know: His son, Ben, is autistic, which inspired him to start the Els for Autism Foundation
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $50,593,604
Major championships: 1
PGA Tour wins: 17
One thing to know: His younger brother and caddie, Austin, was a basketball player for Charleston Southern University
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $67,977,577
Major championships: 1
PGA Tour wins: 17
One thing to know: Furyk has only ever had one swing instructor — his father, Mike.
Nationality: Fiji
Earnings: $70,889,890
Major championships: 3
PGA Tour wins: 36 (34 PGA Tour victories, 2 PGA Tour Champions Victories)
One thing to know: Singh learned golf from his father
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $86,889,213
Major championships: 5
PGA Tour wins: 43
One thing to know: He is biologically right-handed, but plays golf left-handed, because when his father would demonstrate golf with his right hand Mickelson followed along with his left.
Nationality: United States
Earnings: $111,182,697
Major championships: 14
PGA Tour wins: 79
One thing to know: Woods also designs golf courses.