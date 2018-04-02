Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The 25 highest-paid golfers of all time on the PGA Tour


Sports The 25 highest-paid golfers of all time on the PGA Tour

  • Published: , Refreshed:

As is so often the case in golf, everyone on this list is chasing Tiger.

null play

null

(Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Tiger Woods is the highest earning golfer of all time, and it's not even close.

Woods has made nearly $25 million more than the PGA Tour's second-highest all-time earner, Phil Mickelson. For further context, Woods' PGA Tour earnings are more than twice those of Dustin Johnson, the tour's fifth-highest all-time earner himself.

However, fortunately for Woods' competitors, there has still been plenty of prize money in golf to go around. Below, we take a look at the highest earners on the PGA Tour of all time.

25 — Kenny Perry

25 — Kenny Perry play

25 — Kenny Perry

(Adams Golf)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $32,123,130

PGA Tour wins: 14

One thing to know: Perry is a fan of drag racing and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.



24— K.J. Choi

24— K.J. Choi play

24— K.J. Choi

(Stanley Chou/Getty Images)

Nationality: South Korea

Earnings: $32,282,347

PGA Tour wins: 8

One thing to know: Choi was a powerlifter as a teenager before turning to golf



23 — Brandt Snedeker

23 — Brandt Snedeker play

23 — Brandt Snedeker

(Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $32,603,444

PGA Tour wins: 8

One thing to know: Graduated from Vanderbilt with a degree in Communications.



22 — Justin Leonard

22 — Justin Leonard play

22 — Justin Leonard

(Andrew Redington /Allsport)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $33,884,793

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 12

One thing to know: He ran the White Rock Marathon in Dallas in under four hours



21 — Charles Howell

21 — Charles Howell play

21 — Charles Howell

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $34,793,023

PGA Tour wins: 2

One thing to know: Howell was born and raised in August, Georgia, the home of The Masters.



20 — Stewart Cink

20 — Stewart Cink play

20 — Stewart Cink

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $35,813,621

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 6

One thing to know: Cink is an avid outdoorsman who loves camping and hiking



19 — Luke Donald

19 — Luke Donald play

19 — Luke Donald

(Getty Images)

Nationality: England

Earnings: $35,944,517

PGA Tour wins: 5

One thing to know: Released his own collection of wines in 2008.



18 — Jordan Spieth

18 — Jordan Spieth play

18 — Jordan Spieth

(Ross Kinnaird/Getty)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $36,375,582

Major championships: 3

PGA Tour wins: 11

One thing to know: Has a special-needs sister, Ellie, whom he's called his hero.



17 — Rory McIlroy

17 — Rory McIlroy play

17 — Rory McIlroy

(Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Nationality: Northern Ireland

Earnings: $38,284,065

Major championships: 4

PGA Tour wins: 14

One thing to know: McIlroy is a Manchester United supporter.



16 — Bubba Watson

16 — Bubba Watson play

16 — Bubba Watson

(Streeter Lecka/Getty)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $39,936,543

Major championships: 2

PGA Tour wins: 11

One thing to know: Opened his own candy store in Penascola, Florida, called Bubba's Sweet Shop, and his Mom sometimes works behind the counter there.



15 — Jason Day

15 — Jason Day play

15 — Jason Day

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty)

Nationality: Australia

Earnings: $40,272,953

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 11

One thing to know: Day's father, who got him into the sport, passed away when Day was 12.



14 — David Toms

14 — David Toms play

14 — David Toms

(Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $41,840,270

Major championships: 1

Overall wins: 13 wins

One thing to know: Opened his own training center, the David Toms Academy, in his hometown of Shreveport



13 — Matt Kuchar

13 — Matt Kuchar play

13 — Matt Kuchar

(Minas Panagiotakis/Getty)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $42,827,943

PGA Tour wins: 7

One thing to know: His wife was a tennis player at Georgia Tech



12 — Zach Johnson

12 — Zach Johnson play

12 — Zach Johnson

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $43,296,713

Major championships: 2

PGA Tour wins: 12

One thing to know: He is a huge fan of both Drake University and the University of Iowa athletics



11 — Steve Stricker

11 — Steve Stricker play

11 — Steve Stricker

(Getty Images)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $43,586,344

PGA Tour wins: 14 (12 PGA Tour wins, 2 PGA Tour Champions wins)

One thing to know: His wife served as his caddie for portions of his career.



10 — Justin Rose

10 — Justin Rose play

10 — Justin Rose

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Nationality: England

Earnings: $43,792,365

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 8

One thing to know: Rose was originally born in South Africa. He moved to England at age five.



9 — Davis Love III

9 — Davis Love III play

9 — Davis Love III

(Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $44,614,145

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 21

One thing to know: In 2013 the USGA gave him the Bob Jones award, the organization's highest honor



8 — Adam Scott

8 — Adam Scott play

8 — Adam Scott

(Stuart Franklin/Getty)

Nationality: Australia

Earnings: $47,229,313

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 13

One thing to know: Scott's charitable foundation endowed has endowed a scholarship to study Business and Sports Management at Griffith University in Australia.



7 — Sergio Garcia

7 — Sergio Garcia play

7 — Sergio Garcia

(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Nationality: Spain

Earnings: $47,952,884

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 10

One thing to know: Garcia is the club president of a fourth-division soccer team in Spain.



6 — Ernie Els

6 — Ernie Els play

6 — Ernie Els

(Mike Lawrie/Getty)

Nationality: South Africa

Earnings: $48,978,472

Major championships: 4

PGA Tour wins: 19

One thing to know: His son, Ben, is autistic, which inspired him to start the Els for Autism Foundation



5 — Dustin Johnson

5 — Dustin Johnson play

5 — Dustin Johnson

(Peter Morrison/AP)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $50,593,604

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 17

One thing to know: His younger brother and caddie, Austin, was a basketball player for Charleston Southern University



4 —Jim Furyk

4 —Jim Furyk play

4 —Jim Furyk

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $67,977,577

Major championships: 1

PGA Tour wins: 17

One thing to know: Furyk has only ever had one swing instructor — his father, Mike.



3 — Vijay Singh

3 — Vijay Singh play

3 — Vijay Singh

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nationality: Fiji

Earnings: $70,889,890

Major championships: 3

PGA Tour wins: 36 (34 PGA Tour victories, 2 PGA Tour Champions Victories)

One thing to know: Singh learned golf from his father



2 — Phil Mickelson

2 — Phil Mickelson play

2 — Phil Mickelson

(Jared C. Tilton/Getty)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $86,889,213

Major championships: 5

PGA Tour wins: 43

One thing to know: He is biologically right-handed, but plays golf left-handed, because when his father would demonstrate golf with his right hand Mickelson followed along with his left.



1 — Tiger Woods

1 — Tiger Woods play

1 — Tiger Woods

(Andy Lyons/Getty)

Nationality: United States

Earnings: $111,182,697

Major championships: 14

PGA Tour wins: 79

One thing to know: Woods also designs golf courses.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports RANKED: The 23 best footballers in the world right nowbullet
2 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
3 Sports Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 2 absurd goals in MLS debut...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

kawhi leonard
Sports Kawhi Leonard's return to the Spurs is still a mystery, and there could be $219 million hanging in the balance
Tiger Woods
Sports Tiger Woods has caused Masters ticket prices to jump past $6,000 for golf fans looking to spend all 4 days at Augusta
Paulo Dybala scored the goal at Wembley that sent Juventus through at the expense of Tottenham
Football Allegri expects Dybala to deliver against Real Madrid
Anthony Pilkington, pictured in 2013, on the field for just 12 minutes, volleyed in from close range to the delight of Cardiff fans
Football Pilkington keeps Cardiff on course for Premier League promotion