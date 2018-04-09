The 55 best photos from the 2018 Masters

news

The best golfers in the world once again gathered at Augusta National to compete in the Masters.

Augusta National is one of the most incredible courses on the planet, with pristine conditions, gorgeous views, and years of tradition. While there are plenty of quirks to Augusta National — from its low prices on food and beer to its arcane rules for patrons — it undoubtedly offers golfers and fans alike a once in a lifetime opportunity to take in an unbelievably beautiful space.

Below is a look at the best photos from this year's Masters taken by the talented folks at Getty Images and the Associated Press.

Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, and Phil Mickelson walk down the first fairway with the Augusta National clubhouse in the background.

Caddies wait for their golfers on the first tee.

Bernhard Langer hits from among the shadows on the second hole.

The shadows always create amazing photos at the Masters.

Little do these patrons know, but that's Jordan Spieth walking behind them in the trees.

Phil Mickelson watches as sand chases his ball out of a bunker.

There's no course on Earth quite like Augusta National.

The Masters began with the Par 3 contest on Wednesday, where golfers can relax and enjoy the course with their families before the competition begins in earnest. Here, Jhonattan Vegas walks the course with his wife and child.

Golfers let loose a bit during the Par 3 contest, with players skipping their balls across the water and onto the green, much to the delight of the gathered spectators.

Rory McIlroy found himself in a predicament during the third round.

The Wednesday before the Masters is also a great day to get some autographs — it's not often you can get this close to Jack Nicklaus.

After a full day of hunting, some golf fans can come back with quite a collection of signatures.

Nicklaus played in the Par 3 contest, but it was his grandson Gary who stole the show, hitting the first hole-in-one of his life while caddying for his grandfather.

The Nicklaus family wasn't the only one celebrating — Jimmy Walker was a proud father after his son Mclain sank a putt.

Sometimes the celebrating can go a bit too far though, as Tony Finau learned the hard way. Finau hit an ace and ran towards the green to celebrate, only to immediately roll his ankle and fall to the ground. After popping his ankle back into place, Finau got back to work, and ended up having a fantastic first round.

Sergio Garcia among the mounds.

Once famously single, Rickie Fowler now has a partner to share the Par 3 contest with, walking the course with his girlfriend Allison Stokke.

Augusta National is a place built on tradition.

To start the first round of the competition, former champions Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player took part in the opening tee ceremony.

From there, all eyes were on the pros as they took the course.

Needless to say, when Tiger Woods approached his ball to make a shot, he commanded the attention of the crowd.

Jason Day had an interesting first round, with his tee shot landing in a patrons drink, leaving him to consult with a rules official on how to proceed.

Day got his ball back, and the patron got to finish a beer he will never forget.

While fans at Augusta National abide by a strict set of rules, the reward they get for following them is some of the best views that golf has to offer.

Cameron Smith blasts out of one of Augusta's bunkers.

Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Adam Scott walk towards the 16th green.

A view of Augusta National's iconic leaderboard.

Dustin Johnson launches one of his long drives.

The swing has changed over the years, but the sight of Tiger Woods watching a drive at Augusta is unmistakeable.

Matt Kuchar aims for the 13th green.

Tommy Fleetwood's iconic locks can't even be seen over the edge of the seventh green.

Phil Mickelson lurks over the shoulder of Rickie Fowler.

Matthew Fitzpatrick hits an approach shot from Augusta's pristine fairway.

Marc Leishman and Tiger Woods cross Sarazen Bridge on the 16th hole.

The azaleas were in full bloom for Jon Rahm's drive.

Adam Scott's ball launched into the clouds during the third round.

It was a sea of umbrellas for a little while on Saturday.

Patrick Reed was the leader heading into the final round.

Webb Simpson's son celebrates during the Par 3 contest.

Matt Parziale, an amateur golfer and full-time firefighter launches a shot into the sun.

Sergio Garcia pauses for a moment to look at the water on No. 15 where five of his balls now rest.

Jordan Spieth walks off the 18th hole.

Two legends shake hands.

The grass at the Masters is always in perfect condition.

Patrons cast shadows on Masters scoreboard.

Zach Johnson's caddie, Damon Green, walks the 17th hole in front of the setting sun.

A patron waits next to the ninth green.

At times, it can look like the players are out for just a lazy round of golf on their home course.

On Sunday, it seemed like Patrick Reed was all alone as several big names chased him on the leaderboard.

Jordan Spieth and Michael Greller walk to the 15th green.

Jordan Spieth briefly tied Patrick Reed for the lead on the back-nine.

But Reed held off all challengers to win the Masters by one stroke.

All that was left was the presentation of the green jacket from Sergio Garcia.

