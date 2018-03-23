Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The biggest Cinderella team remaining in March Madness continued their run with an inspired comeback and one huge shot


Sports The biggest Cinderella team remaining in March Madness continued their run with an inspired comeback and one huge shot

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Loyola-Chicago beat Nevada to advance to the Elite Eight and continue their improbable run in March Madness.

marques townes play

marques townes

(David Goldman/AP)

  • 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago continued their Cinderella run in the NCAA Tournament with a 69-68 win over Nevada on Thursday.
  • The Ramblers had to come back from a 12-point deficit in the first half, and held onto the win after a huge three-pointer from Marques Townes put them up four with seven seconds left.
  • The Ramblers will now take on the winner of Kentucky-Kansas State in the Elite 8.


If you had Loyola-Chicago making the Elite 8 at the start of March Madness, then your bracket must be in good shape.

The 11th-seeded Ramblers continued their Cinderella run through the NCAA Tournament with an inspired 69-68 win on Thursday over Nevada.

Like their previous wins, the Ramblers had to climb their way back after falling behind by as many as 12 in the second half. They methodically worked their way back into the game, eventually taking the lead going into halftime.

In the second half, the Ramblers actually took a 12-point lead of their own before Nevada's Caleb Martin sparked a comeback for the Wolf Pack, scoring 16 points in the second half.

However, it was Loyola-Chicago's Marques Townes who came up with his biggest shot of the tournament, draining a three-pointer with seven seconds left to put the Ramblers up four.

The Ramblers were able to hold onto the win, despite some tense late moments when the Wolf Pack got back within one.

Afterward, Sister Jean, the 98-year-old team chaplain who's become a breakout star during the tournament, was quite okay with the win. She had predicted Nevada to win, but said she didn't mind that her bracket was busted.

The Ramblers will play the winner of Kentucky-Kansas State in the Elite 8.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Sports The 30 biggest sports stadiums in the world, ranked by crowd...bullet
3 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Son Heung-Min has scored seven times in his last five games for Tottenham.
Football Son's hot-streak boosts case to be Asia's all-time best
Never too old: Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon attends a press conference in Manchester ahead of Friday's friendly against Argentina
Football 40-year-old Buffon happy to be part of new Italy generation
No matter what the Giants decide to do with their first round pick in the NFL Draft, Eli Manning and company should be in a position to improve on their 3-13 season in 2017.
Sports The New York Giants have become the X-factor heading into the 2018 NFL Draft
Champions: This file picture taken on May 23, 2006, features former World Cup winners Oscar Ruggeri (left; 1986) and Rene Houseman (centre; 1978) with former Argentine national team player Juan Roman Riquelme
Football Cancer claims Argentine World Cup winner 'Crazy' Houseman