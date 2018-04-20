The biggest NFL Draft busts of the last 15 years

news

For every Peyton Manning or Von Miller in the NFL Draft, there is another former top prospect who didn't pan out.

Whether they failed because of injuries, substance abuse, or just poor play, all of these players provide fascinating case studies of the NFL's demanding environment and the fleeting nature of athletic success.

Below, read all about the 26 most notorious draft busts from recent NFL history. The group includes seven quarterbacks, 11 players taken among the first five picks, and 24 players who never made a Pro Bowl.

Sam Belden contributed to this post.

26. Maurice Clarett, RB

School: Ohio State

Selected: 101st overall, 2005 draft, Denver Broncos

Played for: N/A

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 0

One thing to know: This Ohio native was never the most coveted prospect out there, but his bizarre story makes him a noteworthy disappointment. After a futile attempt to enter the 2004 draft as a sophomore and the loss his NCAA eligibility for that fall, Clarett should have arrived at the 2005 combine with a chip on his shoulder. Instead, he posted lackluster times of 4.72 and 4.82 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Undeterred, the Broncos still made a ridiculous reach to get him in the third round, but they got their just desserts when he washed out of training camp and never appeared in an NFL game.

25. Phillip Dorsett, WR

School: Miami

Selected: 29th overall, 2015 draft, Indianapolis Colts

Played for: Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 0

One thing to know: This Fort Lauderdale native still has time to turn things around, but at 25 years old, his leash is starting to tighten. He caught just 12 passes in 2017 after being traded to the Patriots. Bill Belichick has resurrected careers before, but in this case, he hasn't been able to work his magic.

24. Johnny Manziel, QB

School: Texas A&M

Selected: 22nd overall, 2014 draft, Cleveland Browns

Played for: Cleveland Browns

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 0

One thing to know: Cleveland took Manziel after the 2012 Heisman winner sent a text instructing Browns quarterbacks coach Dowell Loggains to "hurry up and draft me because I want to be there." Alas, the Texan had a rocky tenure in the Buckeye State. In less than two years, he had checked himself into rehab, was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, and was ultimately released after throwing just 258 passes as a professional. He is now working on a comeback but will likely have to show he has grown up in the CFL.

23. Matt Jones, WR

School: Arkansas

Selected: 21st overall, 2005 draft, Jacksonville Jaguars

Played for: Jacksonville Jaguars

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 1

One thing to know: Jones spent his college days as a hyper-athletic quarterback, but the Jaguars drafted him to be their wide receiver of the future. At 6-foot-6 and well over 200 pounds, his rare combination of size and explosivity led to fantasies of unbelievable 70-yard catches and deep playoff runs. Unfortunately, Jones was hit with a drug charge in 2008 and violated his plea agreement the following year, leading to his release. He spent just four years in the NFL.

22. Amobi Okoye, DT

School: Louisville

Selected: 10th overall, 2007 draft, Houston Texans

Played for: Houston Texans, Chicago Bears

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 4

One thing to know: Okoye knew almost nothing about football when he took up the game as a high school sophomore, but just a few short years later, he heard his name called as the youngest first-round pick in NFL history. Unfortunately, his raw talent never translated into consistent success in the pros, and he was released by the Texans after the 2010 season. He survived a scary bout with anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis in 2013, making several comeback attempts but never appearing in another game.

21. Matt Leinart, QB

School: USC

Selected: 10th overall, 2006 draft, Arizona Cardinals

Played for: Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Oakland Raiders

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 1

One thing to know: Leinart was set to be a top pick in the 2005 draft, but he chose to return to USC for his senior season and saw his stock plummet over the course of that fall. It's impossible to guess what would have happened if he hadn't waited, but we do know that he never developed into the franchise signal caller the Cardinals dreamed of. He spent three seasons as Kurt Warner's backup before washing out of the league.

20. Mike Williams, WR

School: USC

Selected: 10th overall, 2005 draft, Detroit Lions

Played for: Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 2

One thing to know: Like Clarett, Williams became ineligible for the 2004 college football season after he declared for the draft a year too early. The lost year didn't hurt his stock for the 2005 draft, but he never regained the form he flashed at USC, starting just six games for the Lions. He got a few other opportunities before ultimately falling out of the league. He now coaches the football team at Van Nuys High School.

19. Dee Milliner, CB

School: Alabama

Selected: 9th overall, 2013 draft, New York Jets

Played for: New York Jets

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 1

One thing to know: Milliner provided a fitting prelude to his NFL career when he underwent right shoulder surgery the month before he was drafted. In the years to come, the Alabama native suffered injuries to his hamstring, bicep, quadriceps, and just about everything else, appearing in just five games following his mostly healthy 2013 season. He was released in 2016 and hasn't appeared in a game since.

18. Justin Gilbert, CB

School: Oklahoma State

Selected: 8th overall, 2014 draft, Cleveland Browns

Played for: Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 0

One thing to know: How's this for a return on investment: Gilbert started just three games across two seasons before the Browns traded him to Pittsburgh for a sixth-round pick. The change of scenery didn't do much for the Texan, whose lack of interest was a constant cause of friction in the locker room. He was suspended for the entire 2017 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy and is currently a free agent.

17. Jake Locker, QB

School: Washington

Selected: 8th overall, 2011 draft, Tennessee Titans

Played for: Tennessee Titans

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 1

One thing to know: Locker was originally projected by some as the top pick in the 2010 draft before opting to return to Washington. A poor senior season didn't hurt his stock too much as he was still a top-ten pick. He started 23 games in four seasons, but was eventually replaced by a rookie, Zach Mettenberger. Locker retired after the 2014 season, citing a lack of desire to keep playing.



16. Derrick Harvey, DE

School: Florida

Selected: 8th overall, 2008 draft, Jacksonville Jaguars

Played for: Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 2

One thing to know: Harvey entered the 2008 draft as one of the most fearsome pass rushers available, but he never found his footing in the NFL. He was riding the pine by the end of his third season in Jacksonville, finishing his career with 8 sacks in 52 games — a far cry from his glory days as co-MVP of the 2007 BCS National Championship Game.

15. Troy Williamson, WR

School: South Carolina

Selected: 7th overall, 2005 draft, Minnesota Vikings

Played for: Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 2

One thing to know: In five NFL seasons, Williams never caught more than 37 passes, and his career-high in receiving yards was 455. He had four career touchdown catches when he was cut by the Jaguars in 2010. He never played in another NFL game.

14. Barkevious Mingo, LB

School: LSU

Selected: 6th overall, 2013 draft, Cleveland Browns

Played for: Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 1

One thing to know: Mingop recently signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent, his fourth team in six seasons. He has 9 career sacks, with more than half (5) coming in his rookie season.

13. Vernon Gholston, DE

School: Ohio State

Selected: 6th overall, 2008 draft, New York Jets

Played for: New York Jets

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 0

One thing to know: As a prospect, Gholston looked like he had the right combination of size and speed to succeed in the NFL for years to come. He also earned the highest bench press score at the draft combine, teasing Jets fans who wanted an uncompromising defender to make life difficult for division foes like Tom Brady. Unfortunately, Gholston struggled throughout his tenure in New York, starting just five games and going without a sack in three years. He played his last game in January 2011.

12. Johnathan Sullivan, DT

School: Georgia

Selected: 6th overall, 2003 draft, New Orleans Saints

Played for: New Orleans Saints

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 1

One thing to know: Sullivan started just 16 games for the Saints in three seasons, with 12 of those coming his rookie year. He was traded to the Patriots after his third season, but never played a game with New England and was later released.

11. Mark Sanchez, QB

School: USC

Selected: 5th overall, 2009 draft, New York Jets

Played for: New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 5

One thing to know: Sanchez went to back-to-back Conference Championship appearances in his first two seasons, but make no mistake: the Jets won games in spite of their signal caller, not because of him. The California native threw 69 interceptions in just four years in New York and was released following his first losing season. He began 2017 as the Chicago Bears' third stringer before going down with a neck injury. He is now a free agent and was recently suspended for four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

10. Justin Blackmon, WR

School: Oklahoma State

Selected: 5th overall, 2012 draft, Jacksonville Jaguars

Played for: Jacksonville Jaguars

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 1

One thing to know: Blackmon is a stark example of how drug and alcohol use can derail a promising career. The two-time consensus All-American struggled to control his drinking in college, but the Jaguars took a chance on him anyway. Things started out well enough, but after leading all rookies with 865 receiving yards in 2012, Blackmon was hit with two suspensions during the 2013 season and hasn't played in the NFL since.

9. Aaron Curry, LB

School: Texas A&M

Selected: 4th overall, 2009 draft, Seattle Seahawks

Played for: Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 3

One thing to know: Curry was a polished and tremendously versatile prospect when he was selected, earning the highest draft position of any linebacker since LaVar Arrington in 2000. While some analysts deemed him the safest prospect available, he struggled in Seattle, recording just 5.5 sacks in three seasons. He's now trying to make it as an NFL coach and briefly serving as an assistant coach in college.

8. Cedric Benson, RB

School: Texas

Selected: 4th overall, 2005 draft, Chicago Bears

Played for: Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 5

One thing to know: Benson did enjoy some NFL success with the Bengals, amassing three 1,000-yard seasons. But his time with the Bears never lived up to the hype of being the fourth pick in the draft. After just three seasons and just 1,500 yards, Benson was released by the Bears following his second arrest on a charge of DUI.

7. Trent Richardson, RB

School: Alabama

Selected: 3rd overall, 2012 draft, Cleveland Browns

Played for: Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 3

One thing to know: Richardson was hyped as the game's best running back prospect since Adrian Peterson, and with good reason: his incredible lower body strength, explosiveness, and field vision allowed him to whiz by the vast majority of defenders. He had a solid first season for the Browns, but they gave up on him quickly, shipping him to Indianapolis for a first round pick after just 17 games. From there, his career fell off a cliff. Richardson rushed for just 1,082 yards over his final two seasons, appearing in his final NFL game in 2014. He spent the 2017 season playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.

6. Dion Jordan, DE

School: Oregon

Selected: 3rd overall, 2013 draft, Miami Dolphins

Played for: Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 0

One thing to know: To date, Jordan has made one start in the NFL. That number would be higher, but the Arizona native just couldn't stay out of his own way as a young player, racking up three drug suspensions by April, 2015. After failing a physical with the Dolphins after the 2016 season, he ultimately caught on with the Seahawks. He appeared in five games with the Seahawks during the 2017 season and recorded four sacks, suggesting there might still be time to resurrect his career.

5. Vince Young, QB

School: Texas

Selected: 3rd overall, 2006 draft, Tennessee Titans

Played for: Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles

Pro Bowls: 2

Seasons as primary starter: 4

One thing to know: Despite throwing more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (12) his rookie season, Young's career got off to a promising start thanks to several fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives. He was rewarded with a trip to the Pro Bowl. But things regressed during his second season as he threw 17 interceptions and just 9 touchdowns. He appeared in one more Pro Bowl following the 2009 season when the Titans went 8-2 with him as a starter. But he played just two more seasons. In 2012, 2013, and 2014, he signed with different NFL teams, but was cut before each season. He signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL in 2017, but was cut before ever appearing in a game.

4. Robert Griffin III, QB

School: Baylor

Selected: 2nd overall, 2012 draft, Washington Redskins

Played for: Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns

Pro Bowls: 1

Seasons as primary starter: 2

One thing to know: Griffin was the toast of the league after his rookie season, which ended with a Pro Bowl appearance and the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. It was all downhill from there, as the dual-threat's play suffered thanks to a series of frustrating knee injuries, as well as a growing rift with the coaching staff. He was released in 2016 and signed with the Browns, but played in just five games thanks to a shoulder injury. He most recently signed with the Baltimore Ravens after missing the entire 2017 season.

3. Jason Smith, T

School: Baylor

Selected: 2nd overall, 2009 draft, St. Louis Rams

Played for: St. Louis Rams, New York Jets

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 1

One thing to know: Smith's smaller size and inexperience with an NFL-style offense provided meaningful question marks in the months leading up to the 2009 draft. But the Rams, in need of a franchise left tackle to anchor their rebuilding project, still jumped at him early. They were quickly disappointed by his slow transition to the professional game and growing injury history, eventually trading him to the Jets in 2012. He never started another game, bouncing around the league for a couple of years before hanging up his cleats.

2. Charles Rogers, WR

School: Michigan State

Selected: 2nd overall, 2003 draft, Detroit Lions

Played for: Detroit Lions

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 0

One thing to know: Rogers was drafted by his hometown team after earning unanimous All-American honors at Michigan State. The athleticism that helped him make 27 touchdown catches in two years as a Spartan didn't translate to the NFL, where he caught just four touchdown passes. He was suspended for violating the league's substance abuse policy in 2005 and was cut by Detroit the following year having played in just 15 NFL games.

1. JaMarcus Russell, QB

School: LSU

Selected: 1st overall, 2007 draft, Oakland Raiders

Played for: Oakland Raiders

Pro Bowls: 0

Seasons as primary starter: 2

One thing to know: Russell was the definition of a can't-miss prospect when he declared for the 2007 draft. With a 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame and an absolute cannon for an arm, many scouts envisioned him developing into a superstar with the ability to beat defenses with monster passes and surprisingly nimble footwork. It never happened. Russell completed 52.1% of his attempts and was released after the 2009 season. Russell attempted multiple comebacks to the NFL but was never signed by a team.

More NFL Draft coverage: