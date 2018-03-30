The Blackhawks used a 36-year-old accountant who had never played in the NHL as an emergency goalie — and he stopped every shot he faced

news

The Chicago Blackhawks needed their emergency goalie on Thursday night as a backup, so they turned to 36-year-old accountant Scott Foster.

Foster had not played in a competitive hockey game in 12 years, and had never previously appeared in the NHL or any other professional level.

Another injury forced Foster into action and he stopped all 7 shots he faced in 14 minutes, helping secure the win for the Blackhawks.





Scott Foster had the night of his life on Thursday night.

The 36-year-old accountant had not played a competitive hockey game since college 12 years ago, but injuries forced Foster into action for the Chicago Blackhawks during a critical part of their game against the Winnipeg Jets. He then proceeded to stop every shot he faced in 14 minutes of action to help secure the win.

The unusual night started when the Blackhawks' starting goalie, Anton Forsberg, was injured prior to the game.

NHL teams keep "emergency" goalies around for situations just like this. They are typically local rec-league goalies who usually only get, according to Jay Cohen of Boston.com, "a nice dinner and a night in the press box watching the world’s best players compete at hockey’s highest level."

If a goalie is injured unexpectedly, and there is not enough time for a minor league goalie to arrive, the emergency goalie will suit up, go through warmups, and usually, sit on the end of the bench watching the game.

But on Thursday, the Blackhawks also lost their second goalie to a leg cramp in the third period. So Foster was forced into action, and in a huge spot, where he was forced to protect a 6-2 lead over the final 14 minutes. And did he have a night!

He immediately stopped his first shot and got a loud ovation from the crowd.

That was the first shot Foster had faced since the 2005-06 at Western Michigan University.

'The initial shock happened when I had to dress," Foster said after the game. "I think you just kind of black out after that."

But he wasn't done.

He stopped each of the next six shots he faced also.

7 shots, 7 saves!

Interestingly, home teams provide the emergency goalies, but they can be used by either side if needed. The Jets could have just as easily needed Foster.

But, when the final horn blew, the Blackhawks were winners, 6-2, and Foster was the hero.

His teammates showed their appreciation.

"This is something that no one can ever take away from me," Foster said after the game. "It’s something that I can go home and tell my kids and they can tell their friends. … Just a ton of fun."

He was even named the First Star of the game.

Well deserved!