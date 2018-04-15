Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The Bucks and Celtics exchanged huge 3 pointers in the final second of a wild Game 1 duel — including a 35-foot shot to force overtime


Terry Rozier and Khris Middleton exchanged huge threes in a chaotic final seconds of Game 1.

(TNT/NBA)

  • The Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics exchanged huge threes at the end of regulation in Game 1 of the playoffs.
  • Celtics guard Terry Rozier hit a huge three to put the Celtics up three with .5 seconds left in the game.
  • Bucks forward Khris Middleton answered with a 35-foot, game-tying three that sent the game to overtime.


Khris Middleton saved the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the playoffs with a deep, buzzer-beating three-pointer to force overtime against the Boston Celtics.

Trailing 99-96 with .5 seconds left, Middleton caught the ball near half-court and launched a shot, knocking it down as time expired.

The three-pointer came just seconds after Celtics reserve guard Terry Rozier hit a massive step-back three that seemed to put the game away.

Here's Rozier's three:

And Middleton's game-tying three:

Replay showed he got the ball off just in time:

