The Clippers' 7-foot-3 center couldn't work out at SoulCycle because they didn't have size 20 shoes

Boban Marjanovic was too big to work out at SoulCycle.

(David Zalubowski/AP)

  • Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanovic couldn't work out at SoulCycle because they didn't have a size 20 shoe.
  • Clippers forward Tobias Harris documented the experience on Instagram, saying Marjanovic couldn't get on a bike at SoulCycle.
Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanovic will have to find other ways to work out this season.

According to the Instagram story of Clippers forward Tobias Harris, Marjanovic, who is 7-foot-3, couldn't work out at SoulCycle this weekend because they didn't have a size 20 sneaker for him.

"We walk into SoulCycle, and they ain't go a size 20," Harris said on Instagram. "[Boban] here can't get on a bike!"

Harris then posted a photo showing Marjanovic's sneaker, which is indeed a size 20.

(Via Tobias Harris/Instagram)

Check out Harris' story below, via The Score:

